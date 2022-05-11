Finding A Successful International Middle Years Curriculum in Bangkok

While teaching middle years can be challenging, it can also be very rewarding when using the right curriculum and right approach to connect with this age group. This article will outline some of the best ways to approach teaching an international middle years curriculum in Bangkok.

Increased Autonomy



Middle years students in Bangkok are starting to gain more independence and critical thinking skills, so any good international curriculum should reflect this and help them transition away from primary school to a new, more autonomous learning environment.

This can involve more projects where they pick their own topics or are in charge of more elements of what and how they learn. Providing options of which books to read or which subjects are prioritized can help middle years students to feel more involved in their education. This is extremely important for helping students build self-confidence and develop the skills for a successful future.