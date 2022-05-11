Sun, May 15, 2022

business

Finding A Successful International Middle Years Curriculum in Bangkok

(PR News) Middle years is a difficult age to teach since students are learning a lot both academically and socially. They are starting to understand the world in new ways and discover a lot about themselves. 

While teaching middle years can be challenging, it can also be very rewarding when using the right curriculum and right approach to connect with this age group. This article will outline some of the best ways to approach teaching an international middle years curriculum in Bangkok.

Increased Autonomy


Middle years students in Bangkok are starting to gain more independence and critical thinking skills, so any good international curriculum should reflect this and help them transition away from primary school to a new, more autonomous learning environment.

This can involve more projects where they pick their own topics or are in charge of more elements of what and how they learn. Providing options of which books to read or which subjects are prioritized can help middle years students to feel more involved in their education. This is extremely important for helping students build self-confidence and develop the skills for a successful future.

Student-Centered Discussions


Having more in-class discussions is a great way for an international curriculum in Bangkok to help middle years students to explore and develop opinions and critical thinking abilities. Critical thinking is essential for all students to become effective members of society, especially for those who want to continue into higher education after graduation.

Middle years is the perfect time to start really developing these skills and teaching students how to have debates and discussions. The ability to think about and make tough decisions will be useful to students throughout life. Furthermore, it helps introduce students to some of the topics that will be part of their lives as adults.

Make Connections


Another essential part of a good middle years international curriculum in Bangkok is helping students start making connections between different subjects they are studying. When they move into the real world, they will find that many elements of life are connected and influence each other. Introducing this concept early on helps students understand the big picture better in adulthood and make important connections throughout their lives.

Whatever curriculum you use to teach your international middle years students in Bangkok, the most important thing is to do is make sure you create a safe, open environment that allows students to ask questions and explore new topics in a variety of ways. 

It’s important for this age group to feel comfortable learning through experience and beginning to have deep discussions about topics that spark their curiosity. Ensuring that students feel safe and comfortable is a great way to promote their learning and allow them to find interest in their education.

SHR reported a triple revenue in Q1/2022 and expected the most robust growth with an all-time-high revenue of THB 8.5 billion this year

Published : May 14, 2022

SHR reported a triple revenue in Q1/2022 and expected the most robust growth with an all-time-high revenue of THB 8.5 billion this year

Published : May 13, 2022

Huawei hosts Global Rail Summit 2022 in Bangkok

Published : May 13, 2022

Klongtom Heritage boosts large-scale project, ready to become a world-class health and wellness hub after salt hot spring discovery

Published : May 13, 2022

Bangchak Group reports first quarter 2022 performance, with quarterly EBITDA exceeds THB10 billion for the first time

Published : May 13, 2022

Published : May 11, 2022

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Tuchel says inconsistent Chelsea need to emulate Liverpool

Published : May 15, 2022

Quadruple still possible as Liverpool edge Chelsea in FA Cup final

Published : May 15, 2022

Thai teen sprinter smashes SEA Games record on way to 200m gold

Published : May 14, 2022

New conflict triggered over Orange Line between MRTA and BTS

Published : May 14, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.