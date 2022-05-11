Open the new experience with Bitkub Blockchain Technology

NFT Creator Studio zone



With the first time grand opening to the users, NFT Creator Studio will allow any users to mint NFT on their own. In addition, NFT Creator Studio is a new feature on “Bitkub NFT”, the NFT leading platform in Thailand, which will be rolled out soon in the near future. Also, on the NFT Creator Studio zone, the users will be able to receive free NFT to set as profile pictures on social media by using the Bitkub NEXT wallet. After finishing the trial from this zone, the users will receive the NFT key as a reward to redeem a special gift at the event.

Metaverse zone



With the first time grand opening to the users, Bitkub Metaverse will allow the users to open new experiences in the virtual world via VR technology. After finishing the trial from this zone, the users will receive the NFT key as a reward to redeem a special gift at the event.

Merchandise Store by Bitkub Academy zone



In this zone, the users can enjoy shopping for merchandise from the Bitkub Academy zone. Indeed, after collecting all NFT keys, the users can redeem them for a special gift which is the “DEV KUB Hybrid shirt limited edition”, exclusively for developers. In the future, the owner of this limited shirt will be allowed to participate in the Bitkub Chain developer project. After finishing the trial from this zone, the users will receive the NFT key as a reward to redeem a special gift at the event.



Do not miss it! Let’s join Bitkub Chain at the event and collect all NFTs for special gift redemption including DEV KUB limited edition shirt, Bitkub M Social privilege, NFT from PunkKUB and another special gift from Bitkub Chain.

