Open the new experience with Bitkub Blockchain Technology

Bangkok, 11 May 2022 — Bitkub Blockchain Technology (Bitkub Chain developer and Blockchain Total Solution Provider) open the new experience via the project on Bitkub Chain at Crypto Expo only on May 12-15, 2022 from 10.00-20.00 o’clock at Bitec Bangna (booth number CL06 hall 98-99)
Bitkub Blockchain Technology on Thailand Crypto Expo 2022, for the first time blockchain technology, will be introduced to the world at the same level in Thailand along with open the new experience via the project on Bitkub Chain through KUB coin utility with regards to 4 activities zone.
GameFi zone
Let’s open a new dimension of the gaming experience with digital assets as a reward with 3 famous games on Bitkub Chain. Firstly, Morning Moon Village is an exploration farming game which revolutionizes the traditional DeFi yield-farming project with game mechanics and full 3D graphics. The game features NFT rewards in which the players can leverage the NFTs during the farming process. Secondly, the Dice Kingdom, a board GameFi that has players roll the dice and get the block events to compete with friends on the blockchain network. Thirdly, FANS Dungeon is an influencer hero building team with dungeon exploration. With all these games, the users can enjoy those for free in the GameFi zone. After finishing the trial from the games, the users will receive the NFT key as a reward to redeem a special gift at the event.
NFT Creator Studio zone
With the first time grand opening to the users, NFT Creator Studio will allow any users to mint NFT on their own. In addition, NFT Creator Studio is a new feature on “Bitkub NFT”, the NFT leading platform in Thailand, which will be rolled out soon in the near future. Also, on the NFT Creator Studio zone, the users will be able to receive free NFT to set as profile pictures on social media by using the Bitkub NEXT wallet. After finishing the trial from this zone, the users will receive the NFT key as a reward to redeem a special gift at the event.
Metaverse zone
With the first time grand opening to the users, Bitkub Metaverse will allow the users to open new experiences in the virtual world via VR technology. After finishing the trial from this zone, the users will receive the NFT key as a reward to redeem a special gift at the event.
Merchandise Store by Bitkub Academy zone
In this zone, the users can enjoy shopping for merchandise from the Bitkub Academy zone. Indeed, after collecting all NFT keys, the users can redeem them for a special gift which is the “DEV KUB Hybrid shirt limited edition”, exclusively for developers. In the future, the owner of this limited shirt will be allowed to participate in the Bitkub Chain developer project. After finishing the trial from this zone, the users will receive the NFT key as a reward to redeem a special gift at the event.
Do not miss it! Let’s join Bitkub Chain at the event and collect all NFTs for special gift redemption including DEV KUB limited edition shirt, Bitkub M Social privilege, NFT from PunkKUB and another special gift from Bitkub Chain.
