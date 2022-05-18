Baht could weaken with market in a risk-on state

Poon said the market is in a risk-on state and might cause the baht to fluctuate and weaken amid worries that the US Federal Reserve may move to increase the interest rate.

Besides, the effect of Russian energy sanctions might cause the dollar to advance again.

The strengthening of the baht might be limited to 34.40-34.50 to the dollar, the level importers are waiting for to purchase the greenback.

Poon advised businesses to use hedging tools such as options to manage risks in the highly volatile currency market.