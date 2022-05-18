Thu, May 26, 2022

Baht could weaken with market in a risk-on state

The baht opened at 34.48 to the US dollar on Wednesday, jumping from Tuesday’s close of 34.52.

The currency is expected to move in a range between 34.40 and 34.80 on Wednesday, predicted Krungthai Bank market strategist Poon Panichpibool.

Poon said the market is in a risk-on state and might cause the baht to fluctuate and weaken amid worries that the US Federal Reserve may move to increase the interest rate.

Besides, the effect of Russian energy sanctions might cause the dollar to advance again.

The strengthening of the baht might be limited to 34.40-34.50 to the dollar, the level importers are waiting for to purchase the greenback.

Poon advised businesses to use hedging tools such as options to manage risks in the highly volatile currency market.

He said the currency market is open to more risks due to hopes that China might ease its lockdown measures on June 1.

Moreover, Chairman Jerome Powell has signalled that the Fed might raise the interest rate again by around 0.5 per cent to tackle inflation, according to market expectations.

