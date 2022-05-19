Charoen Pokphand Group and True Corporation present 3.9 million Baht of donation made by customers through “Let Them See Love 2021” project to Thai Red Cross Society

The donation is raised through “Let Them See Love 2021” campaign that encourages True Move H customers to donate via SMS and TrueYou customers to redeem True Points to support expenses for organs and eyes donation processes at the Thai Red Cross Society.

Charoen Pokphand Group and True Corporation, in collaboration with the Eye Center and the Thai Red Cross Society Organ Donation Center, have been operating the “Let Them See Love” project for 16 consecutive years. The project generates awareness and emphasizes the importance of the organs and eyes for Thai people. The primary objective is to extend the lives of recipients who are waiting for donations. This year alone there are currently 23,015 potential recipients on the waiting list. We have implemented a digital system - This years "Transfer Organs" edition is presented with the goal of creating an easy to understand concept, as everything is transferable. Just like organ-eye donation, everyone can easily express their intention to donate once we no longer use the organs in order to help other people's lives.

