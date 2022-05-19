Thu, May 26, 2022

Charoen Pokphand Group and True Corporation present 3.9 million Baht of donation made by customers through “Let Them See Love 2021” project to Thai Red Cross Society

On May 18, 2022, the Thai Red Cross Society, led by Secretary-General of the Thai Red Cross Tej Bunnag, together with Visist Dhitavat, M.D., Director of the Thai Red Cross Organ Donation Centre, and Assistant Professor Lalida Pariyakanok, M.D., Director of the Thai Red Cross Eye Bank, receive 3,937,554 baht of donation from the Charoen Pokphand Group (CP) and True Corporation, presented by Mrs. Rungfa Kiatipoj, Executive for Special Projects, Charoen Pokphand Group Co., Ltd. & Executive Assistant to Chairman of the Execuitve Committee, True Corporation.

The donation is raised through “Let Them See Love 2021” campaign that encourages True Move H customers to donate via SMS and TrueYou customers to redeem True Points to support expenses for organs and eyes donation processes at the Thai Red Cross Society. 

Charoen Pokphand Group and True Corporation, in collaboration with the Eye Center and the Thai Red Cross Society Organ Donation Center, have been operating the “Let Them See Love” project for 16 consecutive years. The project generates awareness and emphasizes the importance of the organs and eyes for Thai people. The primary objective is to extend the lives of recipients who are waiting for donations. This year alone there are currently 23,015 potential recipients on the waiting list. We have implemented a digital system - This years "Transfer Organs" edition is presented with the goal of creating an easy to understand concept, as everything is transferable. Just like organ-eye donation, everyone can easily express their intention to donate once we no longer use the organs in order to help other people's lives.
 

In this regard, people who wish to participate in helping degenerative organ patients can also donate to fund the expenses of the organ and eye donation process continuously throughout the year. Donation can be made through the bank account “Eye Center, Thai Red Cross Society”, account number 045-231390-2, Siam Commercial Bank, Thai Red Cross Society branch and “Thai Red Cross Society Organ Donation Center”, account number 023-1-25888-7, Krung Thai Bank, Surawong Branch.

For True customers, donate via SMS, TrueMove H, type 10 to donate 10 baht* or type 100 to donate 100 baht* (*excluding VAT) without deduction and send to 91255 or make the donation through TRUE Money Wallet Application.

Please visit www.letthemseelove.com or https://www.facebook.com/CPGroupSustainability for more information.

Published : May 19, 2022

By : THE NATION

