Thu, May 26, 2022

business

Court accepts bankruptcy plea of Covid-hit Thai AirAsia X

Thai AirAsia X, a Bangkok-based long-haul budget airline, has filed for bankruptcy with the Central Bankruptcy Court. Hearing will commence in August, it was disclosed on Thursday.

The company filed its case with the court on Tuesday and the court resolved to accept the plea the following day.

The court has scheduled hearings on August 22. The carrier’s creditors can submit their opposition to the plea at least three days before the hearings begin.

Thai AirAsia X is a joint venture of Malaysia carrier AirAsia X and Thai AirAsia airline.

Thai AirAsia X shareholder Tassapon Bijleveld, who is executive chairman of Thai AirAsia, said on Thursday that entering the business rehabilitation process is an option for the financially troubled airline to undergo financial restructuring.

“Now is the most suitable time. The airline has had to suspend its flights for two and a half years,” he said, adding that it plans to resume flights on June 1 to Seoul and Tokyo.

Court accepts bankruptcy plea of Covid-hit Thai AirAsia X

The carrier stopped all flights from March 16, 2020, after the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

Thai AirAsia X is the third Thai airline to seek rehabilitation through the Central Bankruptcy Court, after Thai Airways International and Nok Air.

BOT board chief expects policy interest rate to rise

Published : May 26, 2022

Consumer protection group opposes True-DTAC merger in letter to NBTC

Published : May 26, 2022

Bitkub’s Group CEO attends "DeFi - Future of Decentralized Governance" discussion at World Economic Forum: Davos 2022

Published : May 26, 2022

Bitkub chief meets Dutch queen, Hun Sen among others at Davos

Published : May 26, 2022

Saudi Arabian teams to visit Thailand for trade, investment discussions

Published : May 26, 2022

Published : May 19, 2022

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Thailand is third biggest market for Norwegian seafood

Published : May 26, 2022

No green light yet for entertainment venues in yellow provinces to reopen

Published : May 26, 2022

Milk tea shop shelves controversial ‘elephant trunk’ bag

Published : May 26, 2022

Noodle shop vows to keep 3-baht price despite higher costs

Published : May 26, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.