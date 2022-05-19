Court accepts bankruptcy plea of Covid-hit Thai AirAsia X

The company filed its case with the court on Tuesday and the court resolved to accept the plea the following day.

The court has scheduled hearings on August 22. The carrier’s creditors can submit their opposition to the plea at least three days before the hearings begin.

Thai AirAsia X is a joint venture of Malaysia carrier AirAsia X and Thai AirAsia airline.

Thai AirAsia X shareholder Tassapon Bijleveld, who is executive chairman of Thai AirAsia, said on Thursday that entering the business rehabilitation process is an option for the financially troubled airline to undergo financial restructuring.