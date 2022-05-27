Dtac, Sansiri, Unilever work partner up to create an equal, fair world

Nattinee Netraumpai, chief of Unilever Thailand’s corporate affairs, said the company prioritises identifying structural barriers that under-represented groups face and providing sustainable mitigation through policies, practices and measures.

"We are working to design equitable workplaces that support, empower, and recognise the fundamental dignity and worth of people from all identities, backgrounds and walks of life. Unilever commits to raising living standards across the value chain, creating opportunities through inclusivity and preparing the community for the future fit of work through supplier diversity programs. We believe that Equity is the outcome which ensures our success," Nattinee said.

Renaud Meyer, resident representative of UNDP Thailand, lauded Sansiri, Dtac and Unilever Thailand’s commitment to diversity, equality and inclusion as well as their efforts to make these values and principles mainstream in companies and through them in Thai society.

"UNDP will continue supporting this key issue alongside the business sector in their efforts to promote diversity and inclusion in the workplace including for LGBTI people, so no one is left behind in the achievement of the [UN] Sustainable Development Goals,” said Meyer.

3 phases of 3-year mission

The three-year mission in which Sansiri, Dtac and Unilever push for equality in every dimension of Thai society, comprises three phases.

The first phase includes activities on “Diversity and Inclusion”, organised by UNDP, namely “Roundtable Discussion on LGBTI Inclusion in Thai Business: The Economic Environment” and other knowledge-sharing and case studies that each organisation has started implementing to serve as a guideline for development. It also includes public forums and forums involving relevant government agencies, such as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Department of Labour Protection and Welfare and the Labour Ministry, to push, extend and create an ecosystem of equality.

The second phase is a medium-term goal where the three companies will apply knowledge to create definitive and common practices such as welfare for diversity. The companies must connect their supply chain to promote equality for business partners, contractors, partners, etc. They should also participate in seminars or share knowledge at public forums to create change for the business sector and society, as well as broaden the campaign on gender equality to other areas, such as children and youth, women, and people with disabilities, and the elderly.

The third and last phase is a long-term goal to collaborate on Diversity & Inclusion campaigns, including creating prototype campaigns that the three organizations will have initiated and developed together.