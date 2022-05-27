Dtac, Sansiri, Unilever work partner up to create an equal, fair world

The roadmap aims to advance the “Live Equally… We are Equal, I Am Equal to You” campaign supported by UNDP for the third year running. This collaboration will set new standards in gender equality and diversity, both in organisations and in communities to build a society where gender equality becomes a norm in all dimensions.
Creating bridges in society
Srettha Thavisin, chief executive officer and president of Sansiri Public Company Limited, said his company is seriously committed to becoming a bridge that connects people with the same vision to promote equality from all dimensions of Thai society.
"The globe has started to focus on and value equality and diversity. So, we hope this cooperation will play a part in inspiring other sectors to open up and accept diversity in society and create equality in all dimensions, so much so that this will ultimately become a social norm,” Srettha said.
Sharad Mehrotra, chief executive officer of Total Access Communication Public Company Limited (Dtac), added that by partnering with Sansiri and Unilever, and with the support of the United Nations’ Development Programme (UNDP), Dtac’s ambition was now to inspire more organisations in Thailand to embrace diversity and inclusion as core business principles.
He said Dtac already has several programmes in place to promote equality and diversity. For instance, the strategy to ensure people with disabilities get better access to connected digital services and the Safe Internet system that protects youth from cyberbullying.
Nattinee Netraumpai, chief of Unilever Thailand’s corporate affairs, said the company prioritises identifying structural barriers that under-represented groups face and providing sustainable mitigation through policies, practices and measures.
"We are working to design equitable workplaces that support, empower, and recognise the fundamental dignity and worth of people from all identities, backgrounds and walks of life. Unilever commits to raising living standards across the value chain, creating opportunities through inclusivity and preparing the community for the future fit of work through supplier diversity programs. We believe that Equity is the outcome which ensures our success," Nattinee said.
Renaud Meyer, resident representative of UNDP Thailand, lauded Sansiri, Dtac and Unilever Thailand’s commitment to diversity, equality and inclusion as well as their efforts to make these values and principles mainstream in companies and through them in Thai society.
"UNDP will continue supporting this key issue alongside the business sector in their efforts to promote diversity and inclusion in the workplace including for LGBTI people, so no one is left behind in the achievement of the [UN] Sustainable Development Goals,” said Meyer.
3 phases of 3-year mission
The three-year mission in which Sansiri, Dtac and Unilever push for equality in every dimension of Thai society, comprises three phases.
The first phase includes activities on “Diversity and Inclusion”, organised by UNDP, namely “Roundtable Discussion on LGBTI Inclusion in Thai Business: The Economic Environment” and other knowledge-sharing and case studies that each organisation has started implementing to serve as a guideline for development. It also includes public forums and forums involving relevant government agencies, such as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Department of Labour Protection and Welfare and the Labour Ministry, to push, extend and create an ecosystem of equality.
The second phase is a medium-term goal where the three companies will apply knowledge to create definitive and common practices such as welfare for diversity. The companies must connect their supply chain to promote equality for business partners, contractors, partners, etc. They should also participate in seminars or share knowledge at public forums to create change for the business sector and society, as well as broaden the campaign on gender equality to other areas, such as children and youth, women, and people with disabilities, and the elderly.
The third and last phase is a long-term goal to collaborate on Diversity & Inclusion campaigns, including creating prototype campaigns that the three organizations will have initiated and developed together.
