Mon, June 20, 2022

business

Nation Group focused on implementing 'One Nation' strategy: CEO

Nation Group (Thailand) will focus on strengthening its internal structure and management in line with its "One Nation" strategy, CEO Shine Bunnag said on Wednesday.

The new strategy will connect media outlets Krungthep Turakij, Kom Chad Luek, Nation Thai News, Nation TV 22, The Nation Thailand, The People, Khob Sanam, and Spring Online for maximum synergy, based on the principle of freedom of the press.

"We have combined our media outlets and sold investments to maintain unity and mitigate burden from redundant costs," he said.

He added that he has stepped down as CEO of Nation Broadcasting Corporation in keeping with the organisation's restructuring plan.

He said Nation Group will adhere to its ideology and perform its duties as a media outlet with responsibilty towards society and the country.

“Once the transactions are completed, Nation Group will be strong financially and ready to expand the business further,” he said.

Nation Thailnad
