Baht could rebound on China lockdown easing: market strategist

Poon said that the baht might strengthen slightly at the beginning of the week as the Asian market is in a risk-on state after China eased lockdown measures.

The baht would also be supported if the Bank of Thailand’s Monetary Policy Committee decides to increase the interest rate quickly, he added.

However, any rise in the currency baht would be limited by concern that the US Federal Reserve will hike the interest rate at its upcoming meeting as per its so-called dot plot projection.

Poon said the dollar could strengthen if US inflation is higher than expected, triggering concern of a big Fed hike.