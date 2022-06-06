Tue, June 21, 2022

business

Baht could rebound on China lockdown easing: market strategist

The baht opened at 34.37 to the US dollar on Monday, weakening from Thursday’s close of 34.31.

The Thai currency is expected to move between 34.25 and 34.45 per dollar during the day and between 34.10 and 34.50 during the week, Krungthai market strategist Poon Panichpibool said.

Poon said that the baht might strengthen slightly at the beginning of the week as the Asian market is in a risk-on state after China eased lockdown measures.

The baht would also be supported if the Bank of Thailand’s Monetary Policy Committee decides to increase the interest rate quickly, he added.

However, any rise in the currency baht would be limited by concern that the US Federal Reserve will hike the interest rate at its upcoming meeting as per its so-called dot plot projection.

Poon said the dollar could strengthen if US inflation is higher than expected, triggering concern of a big Fed hike.

However, he advised investors to watch for a European Central Bank (ECB) interest rate hike, as this would support the euro and promote dollar weakening.

Poon said the currency market is highly volatile due to several factors, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Covid-19 situation in China, and concern about the Fed’s financial direction.

He advised businesses to use hedging tools such as options to manage risks in the turbulent currency market.

Two big names fostering collaboration on ‘Net-Zero’ mission for low-carbon fuels towards further step of aviation fueling excellence

Published : Jun 21, 2022

“anitech” invests 20 million baht to expand customer group  

Published : Jun 21, 2022

P80 to expand the ‘Concentrated Longan Extract’ ---P80 Natural Essence--- developing it into a Cosmetics line in Germany. Launching October 2022.

Published : Jun 21, 2022

Thai Airways expects to exit rehab sooner as performance improves

Published : Jun 21, 2022

Learn how to save electricity from 3 electrical authorities

Published : Jun 21, 2022

Published : June 06, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

A cooking stove that is cheap, environmentally friendly and uses less fuel

Published : Jun 21, 2022

Cabinet approves 8 moves to ease living cost crisis from fuel price

Published : Jun 21, 2022

Govt rejects Korn’s call to rein in refineries as fuel price soars

Published : Jun 21, 2022

Hopewell eyes lawsuits against ministry, SRT to get ‘our money back’

Published : Jun 21, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.