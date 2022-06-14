SCB raises forecast for Thai economy this year despite inflation woes

Meanwhile, recovery in the service sector should accelerate after the government eased Covid-19 restrictions, he said.

However, SCB expects inflation to hit 5.9 per cent this year, the highest in 24 years.

Meanwhile, the government's move to reduce aid to soften the impact of rising living costs would affect people's purchasing power and consumption, as well as delaying business investment, he added.

The decline in household income amid delayed recovery of the labour market would exacerbate problems from living-cost inflation.

He also urged the government to launch fresh measures to control energy prices and reduce living costs.

On monetary policy, he expected the Bank of Thailand’s Monetary Policy Committee to raise the interest rate to 0.75 per cent in the third quarter this year to combat rising inflation.

He said the baht would strengthen slightly in the latter part of this year in response to economic recovery and improvement in the country's current account. He expected the baht to strengthen to between 33.5 and 34.5 to the dollar by the end of this year. The rate stood at 34.98 as of Tuesday.