Fri, June 24, 2022

business

SCB raises forecast for Thai economy this year despite inflation woes

Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) on Tuesday upped its forecast for Thailand’s economic growth from 2.7 per cent to 2.9 per cent, citing recovery in the tourism and service sectors.

Somprawin Manprasert, chief economist of SCB's Economic Intelligence Centre, said Thailand was among many countries that had reopened to foreign tourists. He expects 7.4 million foreign tourists to visit Thailand this year.

Meanwhile, recovery in the service sector should accelerate after the government eased Covid-19 restrictions, he said.

However, SCB expects inflation to hit 5.9 per cent this year, the highest in 24 years.

Meanwhile, the government's move to reduce aid to soften the impact of rising living costs would affect people's purchasing power and consumption, as well as delaying business investment, he added.

The decline in household income amid delayed recovery of the labour market would exacerbate problems from living-cost inflation.

He also urged the government to launch fresh measures to control energy prices and reduce living costs.

On monetary policy, he expected the Bank of Thailand’s Monetary Policy Committee to raise the interest rate to 0.75 per cent in the third quarter this year to combat rising inflation.

He said the baht would strengthen slightly in the latter part of this year in response to economic recovery and improvement in the country's current account. He expected the baht to strengthen to between 33.5 and 34.5 to the dollar by the end of this year. The rate stood at 34.98 as of Tuesday.

Tourism and the service sector would be the main economic engines of economic recovery in the next phase as Thailand reopened and eased Covid-19 restrictions.

However, economic recovery would be hampered by inflation's impact on domestic spending and limitations in the government's economic stimulus measures.

GDP will not reach pre-pandemic levels until the third quarter next year, he said.

He added that Thailand's economy would be pressured by five factors:

  • Rising energy and consumer-produce prices due to Russia-Ukraine war.
  • Supply disruption in manufacturing and export sectors due to China's zero-Covid policy.
  • Rising production costs in manufacturing from supply chain disruption due to geopolitical factors.
  • Impact of rising living costs on economy and debt repayment ability.
  • Decline in government measures to stimulate the economy and control cost of living.

Thailand wants Egypt to speed up movement on trade panel MoU

Published : Jun 23, 2022

Beauty, medical services, e-commerce will be money-spinners in 2nd half: UTCC

Published : Jun 23, 2022

Thai rice exports lose ground, prices tumble as India, VN go in for price undercut

Published : Jun 23, 2022

Bangkok governor to speak at seminar on 'Redefining the future ESG in Thailand'

Published : Jun 23, 2022

Nong Nooch, Cuban National Botanical Garden team up on conservation, scientific research

Published : Jun 23, 2022

Published : June 14, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Channettee Shares Clubhouse Lead with Samaporn in Rain-Delayed Thai WPGA Event

Published : Jun 24, 2022

Rice packers assure no price hike despite higher production cost

Published : Jun 23, 2022

New Philippines tax chief intends to collect Marcos estate tax

Published : Jun 23, 2022

Pre-dawn parade of five planets over Thailand on Friday, Saturday

Published : Jun 23, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.