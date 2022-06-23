Beauty, medical services, e-commerce will be money-spinners in 2nd half: UTCC

Wachira also listed the businesses that are expected to flop:

- Baseline/ground line telephone and fax machine manufacturing

- Textile dying

- Print media and journals

- Print media household and office delivery

- Printing houses, printing of books, flyers

- Brokers, producing/selling artificial trees and flowers

- Call centres and ceramic making

- Big-bundle clothes making

- Book renting/sale and photo shops.

Meanwhile, UTCC rector Thanawat Polwichai said Thailand is now on the path to economic recovery with more tourists visiting the kingdom after all Covid restrictions were lifted.

He said the recovery would be boosted by the government’s measures to help reduce the cost of living, a weaker baht and expanding exports.

However, economic growth could be more or less affected by external factors, including the on-going Russia-Ukraine war, soaring global oil prices, rising transportation costs in the country and high household debt, which could be impacted if the policy interest rate is later increased.