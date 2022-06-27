Baht strengthens on back of rebounding gold, no new lockdown in China

He said the baht will test its resistance level at 35.50 to 35.65 to the dollar, especially if foreign transactions flow out of the country while the market is in a risk-off state.

However, the weakening might be slowed down by exporters waiting to sell their dollars.

Poon also believes the baht will strengthen if the price of gold rebounds and investors start trading in the precious metal.

The baht may also not weaken to the new resistance level of 36 to the dollar unless China enforces a new lockdown, forcing investors to dump bonds and stocks in emerging Asian markets.