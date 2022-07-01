Survival not easy if instant noodles price stays same: manufacturers

He said the company has asked the government for permission to increase the price of instant noodles from 6 baht per packet. Choosing not to elaborate on what the new price would be, he only said that the cost of production has risen by more than 10 per cent as the price of each ingredient has risen several fold.

Thamarat said the price of instant noodles, like detergent, is controlled so it is difficult to adjust the price tag when production cost rises. The price of other products is controlled by market mechanisms, he said.

He added that instant-noodle manufacturers are trying to maintain the price for as long as possible, but will not be able to do this for too long.

He added that a 1-baht increase in price may not be enough if the cost of ingredients continues rising.