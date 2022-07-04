Hong Kong superstar unpeels secrets of Thai fruit for China consumers

Lam is showing off his skills at the "Thai Food Festival", which is being held in Hong Kong malls and online until Tuesday (July 5). Lam’s trick – well known to most Thais – is to press your thumb into the top of the mangosteen to make it easier to peel. Hong Kong consumers have responded by racking up 110 million baht in fruit purchases from the festival, according to Chanunpat Pisanapipong, chief of the Office of Commercial Affairs in Hong Kong.

Lam is also showing off his mangosteen method on his Instagram and Facebook, she added.

"We aim to use soft power to boost Thailand's competitiveness and business opportunities in the long term," she said of the decision to employ a local superstar to promote Thai fruit. The move also aims to show Hong Kong citizens how to purchase and peel other Thai fruits, such as durian and pomelo, she added.