Thailand in danger of telecoms monopoly if AIS deal goes through: TDRI

TDRI president Somkiat Tangkitvanich said the deals would benefit the company but not the country, which already lacks competition in telecoms and other sectors.

If the two deals go through, Thai consumers and small business owners would have even fewer options and be more vulnerable to exploitation by big corporations, he added.

Somkiat expressed his opposition on Facebook, saying he was concerned that the telecoms market will follow monopolistic patterns of other Thai markets such as movies, retail and hospitals.