Wed, July 13, 2022

business

NT starts building gateway station for OneWeb satellite network

The National Telecommunications (NT) Plc has started building a gateway station for the OneWeb satellite constellation in Ubon Ratchathani province, NT deputy managing director Somyos Thanapirunthorn said.

Somyos said the construction of the satellite gateway station would take about eight months and it would serve as a gateway for the OneWeb satellite broadband internet connection for Asean within the second quarter of next year.

OneWeb is a global communications network powered by a constellation of 648 low Earth orbit satellites. Headquartered in London, OneWeb enables high-speed, low latency connectivity for governments, businesses, and communities everywhere around the world.

Somyos said the gateway station is being built on a 40,000-square metre area inside the Sirindhorn satellite station in Ubon Ratchathani under the OneWeb Satellite Network Portal Site Hosting Services.

The construction will build 14 antenna bases along with equipment and facilities that are designed to provide complete ground station services for OneWeb satellites, Somyos said.

NT starts building gateway station for OneWeb satellite network He said the construction will involve close cooperation between a team of engineers from OneWeb with technologies that meet the standards of OneWeb.

He added that OneWeb has so far sent 428, or 66 per cent, of its 648 satellites constellation into orbit and the remaining satellites are expected to be launched within this year.

Somyos said the Sirindhorn gateway will be one of more than 40 gateway stations of OneWeb around the world.

The gateway will uplink and downlink data to connect with the entire OneWeb satellite constellation to provide internet connectivity around the world, Somyos added.

The NT, which is a state firm formed from the merger of CAT Telecom and TOT, has been carrying telecom satellite businesses for over 50 years, Somyos added.

NT starts building gateway station for OneWeb satellite network The NT has three satellite uplink stations in Nonthaburi province, in Siracha district of Chonburi province, and in Ubon Ratchathani province.

The NT has also been assigned by the government to operate Thaicom 4 and Thaicom 6 at the Nonthaburi satellite uplink station after the two satellites were returned as state properties at the end of the concession with Thaicom.

PTT’s contribution to oil fund not a big help, says Korn

Published : Jul 13, 2022

Small hotel owners in Phuket plead for leniency from creditors

Published : Jul 13, 2022

JETTS Fitness makes exercise an easy routine for urban people

Published : Jul 13, 2022

Country’s first cannabis dispensary opens for education, medicinal purposes

Published : Jul 13, 2022

Triumph announce completion of TE-1 project with final prototype testing results

Published : Jul 13, 2022

Published : July 07, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Man United land in Melbourne ahead of Australia tour

Published : Jul 13, 2022

PK Steals 1st Round Limelight at SAT-TWT Open in Hua Hin  

Published : Jul 13, 2022

PTT’s contribution to oil fund not a big help, says Korn

Published : Jul 13, 2022

Football feast for Thai fans

Published : Jul 13, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.