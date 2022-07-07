NT starts building gateway station for OneWeb satellite network

He said the construction will involve close cooperation between a team of engineers from OneWeb with technologies that meet the standards of OneWeb.

He added that OneWeb has so far sent 428, or 66 per cent, of its 648 satellites constellation into orbit and the remaining satellites are expected to be launched within this year.

Somyos said the Sirindhorn gateway will be one of more than 40 gateway stations of OneWeb around the world.

The gateway will uplink and downlink data to connect with the entire OneWeb satellite constellation to provide internet connectivity around the world, Somyos added.

The NT, which is a state firm formed from the merger of CAT Telecom and TOT, has been carrying telecom satellite businesses for over 50 years, Somyos added.

The NT has three satellite uplink stations in Nonthaburi province, in Siracha district of Chonburi province, and in Ubon Ratchathani province.

The NT has also been assigned by the government to operate Thaicom 4 and Thaicom 6 at the Nonthaburi satellite uplink station after the two satellites were returned as state properties at the end of the concession with Thaicom.