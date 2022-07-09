Thai economic recovery will be visible from Q3 onwards: UTCC

“We estimate the gross domestic product [GDP] expansion for the year to be in the scope of 2.5 to 3.5 per cent or an average of 3.1 per cent year on year,” rector of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (UTCC) Thanawat Polvichai said on Thursday.

Thanawat is also chief adviser to the university’s Centre for Economic and Business Forecasting.

“The expansion in the third quarter will be the most prominent at 4.1 per cent year on year, while in the last quarter it will be 3.8 per cent. Thailand can expect some 6 to 8 million tourists this year, generating revenue of around 50 billion baht per month,” he added.

The centre also said the export sector will expand 5 to 7 per cent year on year, while the average inflation rate will be 6.2 per cent.