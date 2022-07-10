Average household expenses soar above Bt18,000 in June: Ministry

The TPSO said rising living costs driven by the energy crisis caused headline inflation in June to rise to 7.66 per cent from the same month last year.
The TPSO divides household expenses into 14 categories, with transportation costs, rent and utilities sucking up 8,432 baht or 46.62 per cent of total average expenses.
The TPSO calculates average monthly household spending on each category in June as follows:
- Transportation costs, vehicle instalments, fuel, and mobile phone: 4,477 baht (24.75%)
- Rent, home construction materials, electricity bill, cooking gas and household appliances: 3,955 baht (21.87%)
- Meat, chicken and fish: 1,752 baht (9.68%)
- Food ordered by delivery services: 1,585 baht (8.76%)
- Eating-out cost: 1,214 baht (6.71%)
- Medical expenses and personal services (barber fee, for example): 967 baht (5.35%)
- Fruit and vegetables: 918 baht (5.08%)
- Books, study, recreation, social contributions: 758 baht (4.19%)
- Rice and flour products: 655 baht (3.62%)
- Food seasoning ingredients: 438 baht (2.42%)
- Non-alcoholic drinks: 386 baht (2.13%)
- Clothes and shoes: 375 baht (2.07%)
- Eggs and milk: 370 baht (2.04%)
- Cigarettes and alcohol: 239 baht (1.32%).
Published : July 10, 2022
By : THE NATION
