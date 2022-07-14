“HONOR” is back!, preluding with the roll out of three HONOR X Series smartphones

Mr. William Wang, HONOR South East Asia Region Sales Head, revealed the return to Thailand of the HONOR brand with “GO BEYOND” concept that “We are back with the confidence to go further and bring superior innovation to consumers in Thailand. Three HONOR X Series smartphones, including HONOR X9, X8 and X7, stand out in innovative chipsets, screens, and batteries, which meet the needs of all users at a great value. Together with the cooperation with professional partners like SYNNEX who takes care of the full service both before and after the sale, we are confident that HONOR will deliver a superior experience for Thai people.”
Ms. Sutida Mongkolsuthree, Chief Executive Officer at Synnex Thailand Public Company Limited, said that “HONOR is a brand with potential and strong growth driven by outstanding innovation and assured quality. SYNNEX is very pleased to represent the HONOR brand to take care of all sales channels and full service under the Trusted by Synnex logo. We are ready to provide after-sales service, whether it is 11 service centres throughout Thailand, hotline service, as well as door-to-door repair service.”
HONOR announces the launch of three models of HONOR X Series smartphones with Android operating system and pre-installed with GMS (Google Mobile Service). They are: HONOR X9, HONOR X8 and HONOR X7, that come with the most innovative. All models are equipped with the Snapdragon 680 chipset, 6nm chipset technology that is fast, powerful and energy-efficient, along with HONOR RAM Turbo technology, an innovative RAM optimization innovation that gives you 2GB of additional space. This makes the HONOR X Series smartphones powerful and functional in every model. Each model also has a different identity such as:
HONOR X9, Innovation of perfection
The model is fully equipped with all functions, from a 6.81-inch screen with a resolution of FHD+, ready to support a refresh rate of up to 90Hz that makes the picture beautiful and smooth. The screen-to-body ratio is up to 94%, helping to expand every viewing angle.
Take great photos with the front and back cameras with 4 rear cameras in Quad Camera format that provide resolutions up to 64MP that makes capturing vivid moments with a photographic algorithm optimized for every situation. This is also along with capturing a wide range of details with the Ultra-Wide Angle camera that has a resolution of 8MP and even more detailed with close-up shots that see even the pollen with a macro lens camera. There is also a fun selfie front camera with 16MP clarity.
HONOR X9 also comes with HONOR SuperCharge 66W, fast charging technology that makes every hassle simple, reducing the worry of using life. HONOR SuperCharge lets you fill the battery capacity to 50% in 15 minutes and 81% in 30 minutes. It also meets the needs of heavy smartphone users with a 4800mAh battery.
HONOR X8, Innovation that comes with design
The model is distinguished by a sleek design that is only 7.45 mm thin and weighs only 177 grams. The body has a rounded shape made of high-strength aluminum alloy. It comes with a sharp 6.7-inch screen, FHD + HONOR FullView Display, providing vivid and smooth images at a refresh rate of up to 90Hz.
You can take more pictures in any situation with the four cameras offering a maximum resolution of 64MP, resulting in very sharp images. Even multiple zooms stay clear with the 64MP main camera. Expand your horizons with the 5MP wide-angle camera and the crystal-clear 16MP selfie camera.
HONOR X7, Innovation of strength that must be tried
The 6.74" HONOR FullView Display puts a cinematic experience right in the palm of your hand. It's also smoother with a refresh rate of up to 90Hz, powered by Snapdragon® 680 6nm processor, 6nm chipset technology, and super-fast and enjoyable HONOR RAM Turbo technology. By selecting all the strength technologies, the HONOR X7 is powerful, fast and energy efficient.
Even cheap games should not be missed, but the camera line is still alive with the innovation of 4 cameras, resolutions up to 48MP, with a 5MP ultra-wide lens camera, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP bokeh camera. It can be said that this camera can support all formulas in all activities. But no matter how much time you enjoy, you can rest assured that the HONOR X7 comes with a large 5000 mAh battery that gives you up to 20 hours of online video playback and HONOR SuperCharge 22.5W fast charging technology.
Details of products and promotions of the HONOR X Series are available in Thailand.
HONOR X9 (8+128GB) is available in two colours, Midnight Black and Titanium Silver, priced at 9,299.
HONOR X8 (6 + 128GB) is available in 3 colours: Ocean Blue, Midnight Black and Titanium Silver at a price of 7,999.
HONOR X7 (4+128GB) is available in 3 colours: Ocean Blue, Midnight Black and Titanium Silver for 6,299.
Start selling HONOR X Series for the first day on July 27, 2022.
Special promotions when pre-booking HONOR X9, HONOR X8 and HONOR X7 with dealers through online channels from July 12 to July 26, 2022 with benefits totalling up to 5,499 baht.
- When booking HONOR X9, get a free S-GEAR HDMI+PD+VGA+USB Converter, valued at 899 baht.
- When booking HONOR X8 or HONOR X7, get a free S-GEAR Cable 3-in-1 charger, valued at 359 baht.
Regardless of which model of HONOR X Series is booked, you can be assured of full quality with the HONOR X Privilege Card with benefits worth 4,600 baht, which include 90-day cracked screen insurance and the right to receive free-of-charge maintenance for 2 years (for service fee only). Customers can receive the HONOR X Series from 27 July 2022 onwards.
For more information, please visit Facebook: HONORThailand, IG: HONORThailand, Line OA: @SynnexThailand or SYNNEX CARE call 1251 press 1.
