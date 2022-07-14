“HONOR” is back!, preluding with the roll out of three HONOR X Series smartphones

Mr. William Wang, HONOR South East Asia Region Sales Head, revealed the return to Thailand of the HONOR brand with “GO BEYOND” concept that “We are back with the confidence to go further and bring superior innovation to consumers in Thailand. Three HONOR X Series smartphones, including HONOR X9, X8 and X7, stand out in innovative chipsets, screens, and batteries, which meet the needs of all users at a great value. Together with the cooperation with professional partners like SYNNEX who takes care of the full service both before and after the sale, we are confident that HONOR will deliver a superior experience for Thai people.”



Ms. Sutida Mongkolsuthree, Chief Executive Officer at Synnex Thailand Public Company Limited, said that “HONOR is a brand with potential and strong growth driven by outstanding innovation and assured quality. SYNNEX is very pleased to represent the HONOR brand to take care of all sales channels and full service under the Trusted by Synnex logo. We are ready to provide after-sales service, whether it is 11 service centres throughout Thailand, hotline service, as well as door-to-door repair service.”

HONOR announces the launch of three models of HONOR X Series smartphones with Android operating system and pre-installed with GMS (Google Mobile Service). They are: HONOR X9, HONOR X8 and HONOR X7, that come with the most innovative. All models are equipped with the Snapdragon 680 chipset, 6nm chipset technology that is fast, powerful and energy-efficient, along with HONOR RAM Turbo technology, an innovative RAM optimization innovation that gives you 2GB of additional space. This makes the HONOR X Series smartphones powerful and functional in every model. Each model also has a different identity such as: