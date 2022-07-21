Global factors could slow Thai export growth in second half of 2023

He also announced the launch of “Exim Index”, a business research innovation that presents forward-looking export prospects based on 25 indicators in five dimensions: demand, supply, prices, market sentiment, and the bank's trade finance.

He pointed out that the Exim Index as of June this year was 100.63, down slightly from 100.90 in May.

"This reflected a slowing export trend in line with the declining economic outlook of trade partners, concerns over recession and inflation among consumers and investors, impact on exporters’ costs from global supply chain disruptions, and decelerating expansion of trade finance transactions," he said.