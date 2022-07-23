Thailand’s industrial sector ready to go green by 2024: FTI

Kriengkrai Thiennukul, chairman of FTI, said this was part of the plan to take Thailand’s industrial sector to a level where factories, communities and the environment can coexist harmoniously.
The chairman was speaking at a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing ceremony in Bangkok on Friday with relevant ministries.
FTI signed an MoU on the industrial sector going green with the ministries of Interior, Industry and Natural Resources and Environment.
The signatories also included the Department of Local Government Promotion and 39 provincial authorities.
The effort was inspired by the Industry Ministry’s plan to create industrial estates that are sustainable and can prosper without harming local communities.
Kriengkrai said some 380 companies, both FTI members and non-members, have shown interest in the “going green” option. He said he expects all 14,000 FTI members nationwide to become part of the effort by 2024.
Wanchai Phanomchai, director-general of the Department of Industrial Works, said his department will promote the upgrading of industrial plants to become 100 per cent green. It will also work towards meeting the corporate social responsibility standards in at least 40 per cent of the target area under the government’s 20-year national strategy.
“Eco-friendliness is a global trend, and Thailand needs to be part of it,” Wanchai said. “This will not only make local manufacturers acceptable internationally but will also add more value to sustain our industrial sector.”
Chulapong Taweesri, the Industry Ministry’s deputy permanent secretary, said more eco-industrial estates are proof of a country’s development. However, he said, transforming the industrial sector cannot be done without collaboration from related parties, especially local communities. This is why, he said, 39 provincial governors were invited to sign the pact.
“They are key to taking action. By the end of this year, there will be 54 areas in 39 provinces joining the first phase of the eco-industrial estate process,” he said.
Chulapong said there are five steps to transforming the industrial sector. They are: getting involved, showing support and taking action, maximising resource efficiency, plants and communities becoming interdependent, and lastly, businesses, people and the environment living in harmony.
Published : July 23, 2022
By : Nongluck Ajanapanya
