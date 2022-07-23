Thailand’s industrial sector ready to go green by 2024: FTI

Kriengkrai Thiennukul, chairman of FTI, said this was part of the plan to take Thailand’s industrial sector to a level where factories, communities and the environment can coexist harmoniously.



The chairman was speaking at a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing ceremony in Bangkok on Friday with relevant ministries.



FTI signed an MoU on the industrial sector going green with the ministries of Interior, Industry and Natural Resources and Environment.

The signatories also included the Department of Local Government Promotion and 39 provincial authorities.



The effort was inspired by the Industry Ministry’s plan to create industrial estates that are sustainable and can prosper without harming local communities.



Kriengkrai said some 380 companies, both FTI members and non-members, have shown interest in the “going green” option. He said he expects all 14,000 FTI members nationwide to become part of the effort by 2024.