GSB offers soft loans of THB5 million to hoteliers

Hoteliers and their supply chains can now borrow loans of up to 5 million baht per person for no more than seven years.

The soft loans have grace periods and interest of 1.99 per cent in the first two years. Interest from the third to seventh year will be specified by the GSB.

Borrowers can use their assets as collateral or request the Thai Credit Guarantee Corporation to be their guarantor, or both.

They can avail of the loans until September 30 this year or until all of the loans are snapped up.