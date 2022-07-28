PwC is the exclusive Knowledge Partner for Apec CEO Summit 2022

PwC is a network of firms in 156 countries with over 295,000 people who are committed to delivering quality in assurance, advisory and tax services.
The annual gathering of 21 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) economies will take place in Bangkok from 16-18 November under the theme ‘Embrace. Engage. Enable’. The event will include meetings and business-related panels at all levels for leaders of Apec member economies.
Apec is a business forum established in 1989 for member economies within the Asia-Pacific region . Its purpose is to achieve the free flow of trade and accelerate economic integration, creating greater prosperity for the people of the region with balanced, inclusive, sustainable, innovative and secure growth.
Apec’s 21 members have a combined population of 2.9 billion, accounting for more than one third of the world’s people. The group’s members have a total GDP of USD53tn (about THB1,700tn), representing more than half of the world’s GDP and trade.
The Apec CEO Summit is the highlight of the Apec Economic Leaders’ Week in November. It offers an opportunity for leaders of member economies to discuss trade and other pressing regional issues with policymakers, CEOs of leading companies and prominent thought leaders.
Chanchai Chaiprasit, CEO of PwC Thailand said, “We’re pleased and honoured to be the Knowledge Partner for the Apec CEO Summit once again. This business forum is a gathering of public sector leaders and delegates from leading companies across the region.
“As Knowledge Partner, we’ll provide insights to spark discussion among business leaders about some of the major issues our region is facing today. These include the post-Covid-19 economic recovery and a close look at how Apec member states are adapting to overcome new challenges in order to build trust among stakeholders and grow sustainably, he said.
“We’re ready to be part of Apec 2022 and to join our country in welcoming leaders and delegates from member economies all across the region who will honour us with their presence at this important event,” he said.
Published : Aug 04, 2022
By : THE NATION
