PwC is the exclusive Knowledge Partner for Apec CEO Summit 2022

The annual gathering of 21 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) economies will take place in Bangkok from 16-18 November under the theme ‘Embrace. Engage. Enable’. The event will include meetings and business-related panels at all levels for leaders of Apec member economies.

Apec is a business forum established in 1989 for member economies within the Asia-Pacific region . Its purpose is to achieve the free flow of trade and accelerate economic integration, creating greater prosperity for the people of the region with balanced, inclusive, sustainable, innovative and secure growth.

Apec’s 21 members have a combined population of 2.9 billion, accounting for more than one third of the world’s people. The group’s members have a total GDP of USD53tn (about THB1,700tn), representing more than half of the world’s GDP and trade.

The Apec CEO Summit is the highlight of the Apec Economic Leaders’ Week in November. It offers an opportunity for leaders of member economies to discuss trade and other pressing regional issues with policymakers, CEOs of leading companies and prominent thought leaders.