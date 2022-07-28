Zipmex Thailand signs 2nd MoU with investors in a bid to gain extra funding

Zipmex did not provide details of the two groups of possible buyers.

“Today, the company signed another MoU to speed up efforts to inject funds into the company,” Zipmex Thailand announced on Wednesday.

The firm said it had received initial funding from a “big investor, who has potential and who is interested in investing with Zpmex”.

“The company will go ahead and try to reach a deal with this investor and the company hopes it will be able to obtain funds to solve problems as soon as possible,” the statement said.