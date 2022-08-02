Zipmex Thailand starts returning SOL coins to its customers

On Tuesday, Zipmex Thailand clients will receive all of their SOL coins frozen in ZipUp+.

The XRP coins will be returned on Thursday and ADA coins on August 9, Zipmex Thailand said.

It said the balance of the coins of its clients will be credited to their Trade Wallet.

On July 20, Zipmex Thailand paused trading for two hours to disable ZipUP+ product from its platform due to problems faced by its partners.

Zipmex Thailand had earlier announced it was looking for investors so that it could return frozen coins in ZipUp+ accounts to its clients.