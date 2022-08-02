Songkhla hotel occupancy jumps as tourism rebounds on southern border

His council expects about 800,000 foreign tourists to visit Songkhla this year, mostly from Malaysia and Singapore.

Pre-Covid, Songkhla received about 2 million foreign tourists per year, according to Somphon.

Pre-pandemic, most hotels and bars in Sadao were owned by Malaysian investors but they sold them following the outbreak, he said. However, many have now returned to buy back the businesses, he said.

Somphon said most hotels in Hat Yai did not change hands as banks had been lenient with them during the Covid crisis.

“Banks did not want to seize their assets and now that hotels have resumed business, they have started to repay debts,” he said, adding that occupancy rates during last week’s long weekend rose as high as 70-80 per cent in Hat Yai.

However, he said Covid-19 had shown the need to restructure tourism in Songkhla.

Among other things, tourism businesses were diversifying to lure customers from different groups and markets.

The council is trying to attract tourists from Europe by asking Bangkok Airways to open new routes to Hat Yai from Koh Samui and Bangkok.

It will also promote Songkhla Lake as a tourist destination while campaigning for Songkhla to be awarded Unesco world heritage status along with places like Penang in Malaysia. The city is among several destinations that the Thai government has selected for nomination to Unesco.

The council is also encouraging Thais to travel to Songkhla by train. Trains are running again twice daily on the 60km route from Hat Yai to Padang Besar. He said tourists could also take the Butterworth train from Padang Besar to Kuala Lumpur and Singapore.

The council also plans to collaborate with Prince of Songkla University to draw international sports events to the city, Somphon said.