Tue, August 16, 2022

business

Weaker dollar, gold sell-offs bolster baht

The baht opened at 35.82 to the US dollar on Friday, strengthening from Thursday’s close of 36.

The currency is expected to move between 35.70 and 36 during the day, Krungthai Bank market strategist Poon Panichpibool predicted.

Poon said the baht might swing sideways or strengthen more than investors expect due to the weakening of the dollar and the selling off of gold.

Moreover, the baht is supported by the hope of the Thai tourism sector’s recovery.

The currency market, however, is highly volatile as the US employment data is expected to be revealed soon.

If the data is better than expected, then the market may be concerned that the US Federal Reserve will increase the interest rate, which will cause the dollar to strengthen.

Poon said some importers, especially energy companies, will buy the dollar after the baht strengthens beyond the 36 to the dollar level, while some investors may sell the dollar for profits.

The baht’s new support level would be at 35.70 to 35.80 to the dollar while its resistance level is 36.20 to the dollar.

Baht opens stronger but may swing due to concerns over China

Published : Aug 16, 2022

Honda Motorcycle aims for 10% growth, targets sales of 1.359 million units in 2022

Published : Aug 16, 2022

Krungsri reaffirms its continuous assistance to all groups of customers

Published : Aug 15, 2022

Campaign against True-Dtac merger gains steam

Published : Aug 15, 2022

KBank offers free solar rooftop installation for 500,000 households

Published : Aug 15, 2022

Published : August 05, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Jürgen Klopp on Nunez red card and draw with Palace

Published : Aug 16, 2022

Vietnam appreciates Russia’s help with preservation of Ho Chi Minh’s body

Published : Aug 16, 2022

Chadchart eyes updating rules for Bangkok nightspots to avoid tragedy

Published : Aug 16, 2022

Pandemic pushes 2.3 million Filipinos into poverty

Published : Aug 16, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.