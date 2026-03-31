Suphajee Suthumpun faces rising prices test in Anutin II Cabinet

Her added role as deputy prime minister may give her greater authority in pushing cross-ministerial measures linked to prices, trade and household relief. That could prove important as the government seeks a more co-ordinated response to overlapping economic challenges. This is an inference based on her dual appointment rather than a stated official remit.

From boardroom leader to political office

Suphajee entered political office in September 2025 after stepping down from her executive role at Dusit Thani Plc to become commerce minister in the Anutin I Cabinet. During her first term, she focused on easing household hardship through price-control measures, while also pushing export promotion and seeking new trading partners to expand Thai overseas sales.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in sociology and anthropology from Thammasat University and later earned a master’s degree in business administration from Northrop University in California. She has also completed a number of senior executive programmes, including courses run by the Thai Institute of Directors Association and the Capital Market Academy. These details come from the biographical information you provided; I have not independently verified each educational and training credential online.

Long business track record before Cabinet role

Suphajee is well known in Thai business circles for senior leadership roles across several major organisations. She spent more than 20 years with IBM and went on to serve as general manager of IBM ASEAN in the global technology services business. In 2011, she became chief executive officer of Thaicom Plc, before moving in 2016 to become group CEO of Dusit International, where she led the “Repositioning Dusit” strategy to modernise the brand and strengthen its international standing. These career details come from the text you provided and align broadly with her widely reported corporate profile.

A crucial test in her second stint

Suphajee’s second term will likely be judged on whether she can do two things at once: keep a lid on domestic price pressures and help Thai exports weather a much tougher global environment. With a larger role in government and a heavier economic backdrop, her return to the Commerce Ministry now looks less like a continuation and more like a major test of her administrative and political skill.