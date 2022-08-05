Tue, August 16, 2022

business

MG won "No.1 Brand Thailand 2021-2022" award in EV Car

SAIC Motor-CP and MG Sales (Thailand), the manufacturer and distributor of MG cars in Thailand, reaffirmed its position as the most favourite choice among consumers by winning the "No.1 Brand Thailand 2021 – 2022" award in the EV Car category.

The award serves as a guarantee of confidence as the recognized leader in electric vehicles in Thailand.

The company is also ready to bring to perfection the country's automotive innovation and the development of the EV ecosystem.

Having been the pioneer of electric vehicles in Thailand for the past four years, MG is guaranteed as the true leader in electric vehicles after winning various awards from leading organizations.

Most recently, MG won the "No.1 Brand Thailand 2021 – 2022" award in the EV Car category from MARKETEER magazine in collaboration with Kadence International (Thailand) and Marketing Move which conducted a survey on 5,500 products and services among Thai consumers in the past year.

Pongsak Lertruedeewattanavong, Vice President of MG Sales (Thailand) Company Limited, said "This achievement reflects the company's determination to develop and introduce cutting-edge automobiles which also come with outstanding design, not to mention MG's contribution to the development of the automotive industry especially the effort to drive Thailand's towards a full-fledged EV society. MG has not only introduced electric vehicles and innovations but also fully support the country's EV ecosystem in various dimensions including the installation of over 150 MG SUPER CHARGE stations nationwide, the distribution of knowledge and understanding with regard to electric vehicles among the new generation as well as a construction plan for the battery manufacturing and recycling plant. All these factors will enable Thailand's EV industry to continually expand and allow Thai people easier access to electric vehicles. With that said, MG strongly believes that Thailand will be able to become a hub for EV, trusted by international investors, while also following the Green Economy principle."

"Currently, MG has delivered more than 4,000 EV units of both MG ZS EV and MG EP. This is a solid proof of recognition among Thai customers. The company will continue to introduce EV models that offer not just driving comfort but also ultimate performance, outstanding design, and safety in every journey."

Published : August 05, 2022

By : Reuters

Nation Thailnad
