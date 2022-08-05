MG won "No.1 Brand Thailand 2021-2022" award in EV Car

The award serves as a guarantee of confidence as the recognized leader in electric vehicles in Thailand.

The company is also ready to bring to perfection the country's automotive innovation and the development of the EV ecosystem.

Having been the pioneer of electric vehicles in Thailand for the past four years, MG is guaranteed as the true leader in electric vehicles after winning various awards from leading organizations.

Most recently, MG won the "No.1 Brand Thailand 2021 – 2022" award in the EV Car category from MARKETEER magazine in collaboration with Kadence International (Thailand) and Marketing Move which conducted a survey on 5,500 products and services among Thai consumers in the past year.