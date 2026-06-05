Thailand’s film incentive reaches 100 foreign productions, generating over 20bn baht

The Department of Tourism under the Ministry of Tourism and Sports has reported the success of Thailand’s Film Incentive Measures for foreign productions.

Since 2017, a total of 100 foreign film productions from 12 countries and special administrative regions around the world have joined Thailand’s cash rebate scheme.

The top three countries and territories with the highest number of productions taking part in the rebate measure are:

United States — 54 productions Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China — 10 productions United Kingdom — 9 productions

The figures reflect the confidence of international film producers in Thailand’s potential, including its filming locations, personnel, service standards and support systems for the film industry.