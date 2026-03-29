Thai-Korean film project to revisit Korean War

A new Thai-Korean co-production, 1950. Memory of the Day, is moving into production, with producers saying the film will tell the story of soldiers who fought in the Korean War while highlighting the role of Thai troops.
The project brings together ThaiKo Film, Mbrella Films and iFilm Corporation (SidusHQ) in a collaboration between producers from Thailand and the Republic of Korea.
According to project details released in Thailand, the film is being led on the Thai side by Sitthiwadee Kittisittho of ThaiKo Film, a former actress and presenter who has moved into production, while Park Joon-seo is helping connect the Thai and Korean sides of the project.
Producers say the film is intended not only as a war story, but also as a tribute to the sacrifice of Thai veterans and a reflection of the long-standing friendship between Thailand and South Korea.
The production is expected to be shot roughly equally in the two countries, with around half of filming taking place in Thailand and the other half in South Korea. Producers say key winter and battle scenes to be shot in Korea are expected to help give the film greater realism and emotional weight.
The project draws on a chapter of history that still shapes ties between Bangkok and Seoul. The United Nations Command says Thailand dispatched a total of 11,786 soldiers, sailors and air personnel to Korea during the war, suffering 1,273 casualties, including 129 killed in action.
Thailand’s Foreign Ministry has also said Thai and Korean soldiers “fought side by side” in the conflict, while the Thai embassy in Seoul recently described that shared wartime history as a bedrock of today’s Thai-ROK strategic partnership.
Against that backdrop, 1950. Memory of the Day is being positioned as more than a period war film. It also reflects a broader push to bring Thai productions onto the international stage through cross-border partnerships and globally marketable stories.