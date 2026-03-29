Thai-Korean film project to revisit Korean War

A new Thai-Korean co-production, 1950. Memory of the Day, is moving into production, with producers saying the film will tell the story of soldiers who fought in the Korean War while highlighting the role of Thai troops.

The project brings together ThaiKo Film, Mbrella Films and iFilm Corporation (SidusHQ) in a collaboration between producers from Thailand and the Republic of Korea.

Production teams from both countries join forces

According to project details released in Thailand, the film is being led on the Thai side by Sitthiwadee Kittisittho of ThaiKo Film, a former actress and presenter who has moved into production, while Park Joon-seo is helping connect the Thai and Korean sides of the project.