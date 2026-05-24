Thai sunscreen gets global attention after Kris Jenner’s post

Kris Jenner has set beauty fans talking after a Thai sunscreen product was spotted in one of her latest Instagram Stories, fuelling fresh interest in Thailand’s fast-growing beauty industry.
The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch, one of the most recognisable figures in global entertainment and lifestyle culture, recently shared a glimpse of her personal routine with her 50.2 million Instagram followers.
But it was not the white roses, luxury candles or elegant dressing table that caught the internet’s attention. Instead, eagle-eyed social media users quickly focused on a Thai-made sunscreen product placed prominently in the frame.
The image was soon zoomed in on, shared and discussed widely online, with beauty fans asking whether Thai skincare is becoming a discreet favourite among Hollywood celebrities.
The buzz is particularly notable because this is not the first time Jenner has been linked online with a Thai beauty product. She previously drew attention after a facial sunscreen from a Thai brand was spotted in her routine, sparking discussion among skincare fans and helping the product gain viral attention.
Her latest post, which appeared to show a body sunscreen from the same brand, has added further momentum to the idea that “T-Beauty” is moving beyond a local trend and gaining international visibility.
Online users have also revisited other moments in which Thai beauty brands caught global attention. Celebrity make-up artist Patrick Ta has previously praised the quality of Thai cosmetics, while rapper Cardi B once sparked a social media reaction after using an item from Thai brand Cathy Doll.
Pia Wurtzbach and Jackson Wang have also had moments involving Thai beauty products, helping draw wider attention to skincare and cosmetics from Thailand.
For Thai beauty brands, the growing interest reflects more than a passing social media trend. With strong product quality, innovation and accessible pricing, T-Beauty is increasingly being seen as a serious player on the global stage — and even Hollywood’s most influential figures appear to be taking notice.