Thai sunscreen gets global attention after Kris Jenner’s post

But it was not the white roses, luxury candles or elegant dressing table that caught the internet’s attention. Instead, eagle-eyed social media users quickly focused on a Thai-made sunscreen product placed prominently in the frame.

The image was soon zoomed in on, shared and discussed widely online, with beauty fans asking whether Thai skincare is becoming a discreet favourite among Hollywood celebrities.

The buzz is particularly notable because this is not the first time Jenner has been linked online with a Thai beauty product. She previously drew attention after a facial sunscreen from a Thai brand was spotted in her routine, sparking discussion among skincare fans and helping the product gain viral attention.

Her latest post, which appeared to show a body sunscreen from the same brand, has added further momentum to the idea that “T-Beauty” is moving beyond a local trend and gaining international visibility.