Webull called to explain KYC gaps over money-laundering concerns

A House committee on anti-money laundering and narcotics suppression has summoned executives from Webull Thailand to clarify the company’s customer screening and anti-money-laundering measures, after concerns emerged that online investment platforms could be exploited as channels for moving illicit funds.



The committee is examining the know-your-customer and customer due diligence standards, known as KYC/CDD, used by Webull Securities (Thailand) Co Ltd. The review follows complaints that an online securities trading platform may have been used to park and transfer money linked to financial crime.

An urgent letter dated June 2, 2026 invited Chonladet Khemarattana, chief executive officer of Webull Securities (Thailand), to give evidence to the committee on June 11 at Parliament. He has been asked to explain the company’s customer screening process, anti-money-laundering procedures and risk-control measures.

The committee views the issue as more than a technical weakness at an investment platform. It warned that if securities firms become loopholes in the financial system for transnational criminal networks, the case could damage the image and credibility of Thailand’s capital market as a whole.