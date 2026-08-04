DITP Rallies Global Trade Envoy Network to Accelerate Processed Fruit Exports

Deputy PM Suphajee Suthumpun unveils a demand-driven strategy targeting green tech, OEM links, and high-value exports to tap global markets.

Thailand’s Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) has convened a global meeting of its trade diplomats to roll out a proactive export strategy for processed fruit, shifting focus towards high-value food, cosmeceutical, and bio-based markets.

The initiative, directed by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce Suphajee Suthumpun, adopts a ‘demand-driven’ framework designed to align agricultural output directly with international consumer trends.

Advisor to the Minister of Commerce Banjongjitt Angsusingh chaired the global summit alongside DITP Director-General Sunanta Kangvalkulkij.