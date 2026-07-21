Thailand’s durian exports to China pass one-million-tonne mark

TUESDAY, JULY 21, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
Thailand’s durian exports to China pass one-million-tonne mark

Thai fresh durian exports to China have topped one million tonnes, prompting a new push to market southern harvests and expand value-added processing.

  • Thailand's fresh durian exports to China surpassed the one-million-tonne target between January 1 and July 19, reaching a total of 1,000,763.66 tonnes.
  • The total value of these exports exceeded 114.82 billion baht, reflecting strong and continued demand from Chinese buyers.
  • Following this success, the Commerce Ministry plans to market additional supplies from southern Thailand and promote processed durian products to add value.

Thailand’s fresh durian exports to China have surpassed the government’s target of one million tonnes, prompting the Commerce Ministry to step up efforts to market supplies from the South and promote processed durian products.

Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun disclosed the figures on Tuesday (July 21) during a stop at Frankfurt Airport while travelling to New York on official business.

A report from the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) showed that Thailand exported 1,000,763.66 tonnes of fresh durian to China between January 1 and July 19, exceeding the target set by the Commerce Ministry ahead of schedule.

The exports were worth more than 114.82 billion baht, reflecting continued confidence among Chinese buyers in the quality of Thai durian. Suphajee attributed the achievement to cooperation among government agencies, private businesses and farmers in expanding markets, facilitating trade and maintaining product standards.

Thailand’s durian exports to China pass one-million-tonne mark

“The Commerce Ministry will continue working with all sectors to increase export volumes, particularly by helping to distribute southern durian supplies that are currently entering the market,” she noted.

“We will also promote processing to add value, create more marketing options and increase income for Thai farmers.”

Thailand’s durian exports to China pass one-million-tonne mark

Thailand’s durian production is estimated to have increased by about 30% in 2026. In response, the ministry instructed the DITP to intensify its strategy in China, expand sales channels and achieve exports of at least one million tonnes of fresh durian.

The ministry is also pursuing an integrated approach to fruit management by connecting producers with domestic buyers, expanding overseas markets and encouraging processing to add value. The measures are intended to help Thai fruit reach markets more efficiently.

 

The Nation Editorial Team

nationthailand

© 2026 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy