Thailand’s durian exports to China pass one-million-tonne mark

Thailand’s fresh durian exports to China have surpassed the government’s target of one million tonnes, prompting the Commerce Ministry to step up efforts to market supplies from the South and promote processed durian products.

Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun disclosed the figures on Tuesday (July 21) during a stop at Frankfurt Airport while travelling to New York on official business.

A report from the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) showed that Thailand exported 1,000,763.66 tonnes of fresh durian to China between January 1 and July 19, exceeding the target set by the Commerce Ministry ahead of schedule.

The exports were worth more than 114.82 billion baht, reflecting continued confidence among Chinese buyers in the quality of Thai durian. Suphajee attributed the achievement to cooperation among government agencies, private businesses and farmers in expanding markets, facilitating trade and maintaining product standards.