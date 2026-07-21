Thailand’s durian exports to China pass one-million-tonne mark

Thailand’s fresh durian exports to China have surpassed the government’s target of one million tonnes, prompting the Commerce Ministry to step up efforts to market supplies from the South and promote processed durian products.
Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun disclosed the figures on Tuesday (July 21) during a stop at Frankfurt Airport while travelling to New York on official business.
A report from the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) showed that Thailand exported 1,000,763.66 tonnes of fresh durian to China between January 1 and July 19, exceeding the target set by the Commerce Ministry ahead of schedule.
The exports were worth more than 114.82 billion baht, reflecting continued confidence among Chinese buyers in the quality of Thai durian. Suphajee attributed the achievement to cooperation among government agencies, private businesses and farmers in expanding markets, facilitating trade and maintaining product standards.
“The Commerce Ministry will continue working with all sectors to increase export volumes, particularly by helping to distribute southern durian supplies that are currently entering the market,” she noted.
“We will also promote processing to add value, create more marketing options and increase income for Thai farmers.”
Thailand’s durian production is estimated to have increased by about 30% in 2026. In response, the ministry instructed the DITP to intensify its strategy in China, expand sales channels and achieve exports of at least one million tonnes of fresh durian.
The ministry is also pursuing an integrated approach to fruit management by connecting producers with domestic buyers, expanding overseas markets and encouraging processing to add value. The measures are intended to help Thai fruit reach markets more efficiently.