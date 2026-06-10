Thailand backs seaplanes in push to boost Andaman tourism growth

At present, more than 62% of seaplanes in service worldwide are used in commercial passenger transport, while amphibious aircraft account for around 41% of the total fleet.

Floatplanes account for about 48% of market demand because of their high flexibility in taking off from and landing on water in remote areas.

In addition, more than 36% of operators have invested in developing airframes using lightweight composite materials to improve fuel efficiency and increase carrying capacity.

The tourism sector is a key driver of the market, with seaplane services catering to tourists increasing by as much as 44% in island nations and coastal areas.

Meanwhile, hybrid-electric seaplane development projects account for about 19% of aircraft development projects underway worldwide, reflecting the industry’s shift towards more environmentally friendly aviation technology.