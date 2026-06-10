Thailand backs seaplanes in push to boost Andaman tourism growth

At present, more than 62% of seaplanes in service worldwide are used in commercial passenger transport, while amphibious aircraft account for around 41% of the total fleet.
Floatplanes account for about 48% of market demand because of their high flexibility in taking off from and landing on water in remote areas.
In addition, more than 36% of operators have invested in developing airframes using lightweight composite materials to improve fuel efficiency and increase carrying capacity.
The tourism sector is a key driver of the market, with seaplane services catering to tourists increasing by as much as 44% in island nations and coastal areas.
Meanwhile, hybrid-electric seaplane development projects account for about 19% of aircraft development projects underway worldwide, reflecting the industry’s shift towards more environmentally friendly aviation technology.
Phattrapong Phattraprasit, Deputy Minister of Transport, recently visited Krabi International Airport and Aeronautical Radio of Thailand Ltd. to follow up on operations and discuss ways to drive and open seaplane services with government agencies and the private sector, to improve travel links to tourist destinations on the Andaman coast and push Thailand towards becoming an aviation hub.
The Ministry of Transport aims to develop Krabi International Airport as an “Airport for Regional Development”, creating seamless links to key tourist destinations and supporting future growth in the tourism industry.
Seaplanes will be another important option for convenient, faster and more efficient access to islands and coastal areas.
The ministry is in the process of setting up the “Strategic Integration Committee to Drive the Use of Aircraft Taking Off from and Landing on Water Surfaces (Seaplane)”, which he will chair, to integrate work among government agencies, experts and relevant private-sector parties, set guidelines and tangibly accelerate implementation in line with aviation safety standards.
“The Seaplane project will not only upgrade travel formats and tourism experiences for high-quality tourists with strong purchasing power, but will also help create economic value and build on the growth of related industries, including aviation, tourism, hotels, restaurants, service businesses, emergency medical services and maritime security missions.”
Krabi will be Thailand’s pilot area and first destination for seaplane services, which are expected to begin trial flights from Krabi airport to Phuket, operated by Thai Seaplane Co., Ltd., by no later than the end of this year.
As for Siam Seaplane Co., Ltd., after completing the process of submitting the preliminary environmental impact report, or Initial Environmental Examination (IEE), it will be able to open services at a later stage.
The aim is to spark a new aviation business model to connect Andaman tourism seamlessly, attract high-potential tourists from around the world and create economic value for the country in every dimension.