Suriya to visit Malaysia on June 17 seeking end to seabass-shrimp trade dispute

Minister seeks permanent solution

Suriya said he had sent a letter to Malaysia’s Minister of Agriculture and Food Security seeking a permanent solution to the dispute.

He also informed Malaysia that he was ready to travel for talks next Wednesday, June 17. If the issue is resolved, Thai shrimp exporters would be able to resume shipments to Malaysia, while Malaysian consumers could benefit from lower shrimp prices, he said.

Thai consumers could also benefit from better seabass prices, making the outcome a “win-win” for both sides, Suriya added.

“In the letter, I asked Malaysia to first lift the ban on Thai shrimp,” Suriya said. He added that officials from both countries should hold preliminary talks before his trip so that ministerial-level negotiations would be easier.

Asked whether his personal visit could resolve the dispute, Suriya said he believed the matter benefited both sides and that talks at the policy level should be possible.

How the dispute began

The dispute began after Malaysia complained that Thailand’s document checks on Malaysian seabass imports were taking too long. Kuala Lumpur later imposed measures on Thai seafood, requiring analysis certificates for Thai seabass shipments and suspending imports of five Thai shrimp species from June 1. The measures covered brown tiger prawn, banana prawn, whiteleg shrimp, giant tiger prawn and blue shrimp.

The shrimp suspension is expected to continue until Thai agencies submit complete responses to a food-safety standards questionnaire for reassessment.

The restrictions have raised concern among Thai exporters and farmers, as the sudden suspension could cause revenue losses from the Malaysian market and create oversupply pressure in Thailand.