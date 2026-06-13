ING Bank’s ttb share sale will not affect management as it remains major shareholder with 17.5% stake

The bank said this level was comparable with other domestic systemically important banks, or D-SIBs, and remained significantly above the Bank of Thailand’s minimum requirement of 12.0%.

ING Bank N.V., which had announced the sale of part of its shareholding back to ttb under the buyback programme. ING said the move was part of its capital and investment portfolio management strategy.

After the partial sale, ING continues to hold a significant stake of around 17.5% of ttb’s issued and paid-up shares and remains committed to its long-standing partnership with the Thai bank.

Piti said the change in ING’s shareholding would not affect ttb’s shareholder structure or management structure. ING remains among the bank’s major shareholders, alongside Thanachart Capital Plc and the Ministry of Finance.

He added that the bank’s business policy and strategic direction would also remain unchanged. ttb will continue pursuing its goals of helping improve the financial well-being of Thai people and generating sustainable returns for shareholders.

The bank remains committed to its wider 35-billion-baht share buyback plan over four years, covering the period from 2025 to 2028.

As ttb has carried out the buyback programme faster than originally planned, the bank said it now has more flexibility over the timing of the next round.

The bank will consider the most appropriate format and method for future buybacks, taking into account relevant factors and capital market conditions, to ensure that each programme delivers the greatest benefit to shareholders.

Bangkokbiznews