Thai financial institutions warned of above-average AI fraud risks

Agentic AI and automated phishing have emerged as two of the clearest areas of concern for Thai banks. BioCatch found that 93% of Thai banks had already encountered attacks involving agentic AI, above the global average of 80%.

Automated phishing was also a major threat, affecting 61% of Thai banks, compared with the global average of 48%.

Thai banking executives also showed higher levels of concern than their global peers over the difficulty of responding to AI-related threats. Some 94% of Thai respondents said distinguishing legitimate AI agents from malicious AI agents was difficult or extremely difficult, far above the global average of 72%.

The rapid growth of fraud across the region has added to the concern. BioCatch said 84% of Thai respondents were highly worried about the speed at which fraud was increasing, compared with 76% globally.

The findings suggest that stronger cooperation between financial institutions will be critical as fraud becomes more automated and harder to trace. More than 56% of the Thai banking executives surveyed were at C-suite level, and many saw industry-wide intelligence sharing as essential to improving fraud prevention.

In Thailand, 96% of respondents said information sharing between banks would significantly strengthen efforts to prevent fraud and financial crime, compared with the global average of 85%.

Real-time insight into destination accounts was also seen as a key tool in stopping scams. Some 93% of Thai respondents said access to destination-account intelligence during interbank transactions would directly improve banks’ ability to detect and prevent scams, above the global average of 86%.

Despite the heightened risk environment, the survey also identified one relative strength in Thailand’s financial system: earlier detection of mule accounts.

Only 14% of Thai banking executives said their banks usually detected mule accounts after money had already been transferred out of the system. That was much lower than the global average of 31%, suggesting Thai institutions may be identifying suspicious accounts earlier than many international counterparts.

Customer trust remains another major pressure point for banks worldwide. BioCatch said more than 96% of global respondents reported that their organisations tracked customer losses linked to fraud or scam experiences.

At the same time, 39% of respondents said customer loss was one of the main reasons their organisations were investing in stronger fraud-prevention systems.

However, stronger fraud controls can also create friction with customers. Some 68% of global banking executives said fraud-prevention measures and reimbursement policies could themselves contribute to customer losses.

Among those respondents, 56% believed customers left because they were not compensated for fraud losses, while 44% said customers stopped using services because security checks made everyday transactions more inconvenient.

The survey points to a difficult balancing act for banks. Financial institutions need to strengthen defences against AI-powered financial crime while keeping digital banking services fast, convenient and trusted.

For Thailand, where banking executives reported higher-than-average fraud attempts, fraud losses and concern over AI-related threats, the pressure is likely to intensify. As criminals adopt more advanced AI tools, banks will need to improve detection, intelligence sharing and destination-account screening without disrupting customers’ everyday banking experience.

BioCatch , Bangkokbiznews