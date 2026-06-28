Sansiri, AP Thailand show resilience as Thai property giants retain Fortune Southeast Asia 500 places

Sansiri focuses on revenue quality and profitability

Sansiri was ranked 269th in Southeast Asia and 47th in Thailand, while also placing among the top three Thai residential property developers.

The company reported total revenue of 34.395 billion baht and net profit of 4.513 billion baht for 2025, making it one of the stronger profit performers in Thailand’s real estate sector.

Behind the performance was Sansiri’s focus on efficient cost management, maintaining a solid gross profit margin and exercising discipline over selling and administrative expenses.

In a market where many developers are competing to protect sales, Sansiri’s results point to a strategy focused not only on revenue growth, but also on the quality of revenue and profitability.

From developer to living ecosystem builder

Sansiri’s business has expanded beyond project development into a broader residential ecosystem.

Over more than 42 years, the company has developed more than 530 projects and served more than 500,000 households nationwide.

Its business approach focuses on four key stakeholder groups: customers, employees, shareholders and society. The company has also continued to promote its ESG direction through efforts to improve quality of life, reduce inequality and create a positive environmental impact.

For 2026, Sansiri plans to launch 33 new projects with a combined value of 51 billion baht. The company said it has already secured all the land required to support its development plan.

AP Thailand leads Thai property firms in regional ranking

AP Thailand also retained its place in the Fortune Southeast Asia 500 for a third consecutive year and was ranked highest among Thai property companies in the 2026 list.

The ranking reflects AP Thailand’s revenue strength, brand resilience and ability to compete in a market where homebuyers have more choices and higher expectations for living standards.

The company’s performance also reinforces the role of large developers in setting new benchmarks for Thailand’s residential market, particularly as competition increasingly shifts from project numbers to product quality, location strength, design and after-sales service.

AP CODE puts quality of life at the centre

A key part of AP Thailand’s strategy is its “AP CODE – The Code of Living Quality” concept.

The approach is based on understanding customers’ lifestyles and real needs before developing homes and services that support different dimensions of modern living. It is also linked to the company’s brand promise of enabling people to choose a better quality of life.

AP Thailand currently has more than 200 projects nationwide, covering detached houses, semi-detached houses, townhomes and condominiums.

The company has sought to raise residential standards through six main elements: design, functionality, high-potential locations, construction quality, residential innovation and comprehensive after-sales service.

Thai developers face a tougher market test

The continued recognition of Sansiri and AP Thailand comes as Thailand’s property sector faces a more difficult cycle.

Slower purchasing power has made buyers more cautious, while higher financing costs have affected both developers and consumers. At the same time, competition has intensified as companies compete for demand in key residential segments.

Against this backdrop, the performance of leading developers is increasingly being measured not only by sales, but also by profitability, balance-sheet discipline, brand strength and the ability to create long-term value for customers.

Regional recognition signals strength of Thai property brands

The inclusion of Sansiri and AP Thailand in the Fortune Southeast Asia 500 for a third consecutive year suggests that Thailand’s major property brands remain competitive at regional level.

Their performance shows that large Thai developers can continue to operate at scale despite economic volatility and challenging market conditions.

More broadly, the ranking highlights the evolving role of Thai real estate companies as business organisations that contribute not only to housing supply, but also to employment, investment, urban development and the country’s long-term economic momentum.

As the housing market continues to adjust, the ability of developers to maintain revenue quality, profitability and consumer trust will become an increasingly important test of strength. For Sansiri and AP Thailand, their continued presence on the Southeast Asian stage suggests that Thai property brands still have room to grow and compete beyond the domestic market.