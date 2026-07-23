Gulf Edge and Cognizant Launch Strategic AI & Services Partnership to Accelerate Thailand’s AI Transformation

Mr. Sarath Ratanavadi, Chief Executive Officer, Gulf Development Public Company Limited, said, “Our partnership with Cognizant marks an important milestone in our vision of helping Thailand become an AI-native economy. By combining Gulf Edge’s strengths in digital infrastructure, energy, cloud, and deep understanding of the Thai market with Cognizant’s global expertise in enterprise AI, digital engineering, and transformation services, we are creating a comprehensive platform that enables organizations to adopt AI with confidence and generate measurable business outcomes. Together, we will develop secure, resilient, and future-ready sovereign digital infrastructure while delivering industry-specific AI solutions tailored to the needs of Thai enterprises and public institutions. We believe AI has the potential to transform every sector, creating new opportunities for productivity, innovation, and sustainable economic growth.”

Mr. Ganesh Ayyar, President of Asia Pacific & Japan (APJ), Cognizant, said, “Cognizant and Gulf Edge share a clear ambition to accelerate AI adoption in Thailand, helping to position the country as a regional AI hub. As an AI Builder, Cognizant focuses on bridging the gap between AI investments and measurable business value by building AI into everyday workflows, utilizing specific business context, and embedding it directly into existing operations. Together with Gulf Edge, we intend to bring this approach to Thai organizations, helping them innovate and scale.” Ayyar continued, “This joint effort has the potential to generate up to approximately 1,000 high-skilled jobs in advanced AI and digital transformation. We are excited to collaborate with Gulf Edge to develop homegrown talent and build the lasting technology capabilities required for Thailand's digital future.”