SCG Wages "Daily War" to Tame a Volatile World

A stronger balance sheet

The strategy showed up clearly in the numbers. For the first half of 2026, SCG posted sales revenue of 259.57 billion baht and net profit of 17.76 billion baht; stripping out extraordinary items — largely inventory revaluation gains — core profit stood at 12.65 billion baht.

Adjusted Cash EBITDA, which excludes non-cash inventory and impairment adjustments, rose 35 per cent year-on-year to 42.91 billion baht.

Second-quarter figures told a similar story: sales revenue of 136.24 billion baht, net profit of 11.54 billion baht (10.83 billion baht on a core basis), and Adjusted Cash EBITDA of 27.98 billion baht.

Net debt fell by 39.18 billion baht quarter-on-quarter, pulling the net debt-to-EBITDA ratio down to 3.7 times from 5.0 times in the previous quarter, while cash on hand climbed to 76.78 billion baht by the end of June.

The board approved an interim dividend of 3.5 baht per share, totalling 4.2 billion baht — equivalent to 24 per cent of first-half net profit. The dividend will carry an ex-dividend date of 5 August, a record date of 6 August, and will be paid on 21 August 2026.

Performance across the portfolio

All three of SCG's core businesses improved during the period. The newly merged Cement-Building Materials arm posted a net profit of 5.79 billion baht and Adjusted Cash EBITDA of 11.41 billion baht, supported by Thai government infrastructure spending and growth in Vietnam and Indonesia, even as private domestic demand stayed soft.

The unit is also pushing into higher-value products, such as its SCG DECAAR surface-decoration range, and is testing new export markets, showcasing roofing, insulation and ceiling products at the Sydney Build Expo 2026 in Australia.

Its sister decor business posted Adjusted Cash EBITDA of 1.38 billion baht, helped by overseas revenue growth, particularly in Vietnam, and tighter management of energy costs and inventories, despite restructuring charges and asset write-downs in Thailand.

The unit is expanding glazed porcelain tile capacity in Vietnam, due for completion in 2027, and consolidating higher-value ceramic and porcelain tile production in Thailand with new automated lines by the third quarter of 2027 – a move expected to cut unit production costs by up to 20 per cent. It has also partnered with a leading Chinese sanitary ware components manufacturer to build a smart toilet factory in Thailand with an annual capacity of 96,000 units.

SCG Chemicals (SCGC), the group's petrochemicals arm, posted net profit of 5.90 billion baht and Adjusted Cash EBITDA of 15.6 billion baht, as Middle East supply disruptions tightened global polyethylene and polypropylene markets and pushed up spreads.

The unit completed the sale of its 14.86 per cent stake in Indonesia's PT Chandra Asri Pacific Tbk for around 24.9 billion baht, redirecting proceeds towards deleveraging and funding an ethane feedstock expansion project at its LSP plant in Vietnam, where construction of ethane storage tanks is more than 60 per cent complete ahead of a planned start-up in late 2027.

A proposed olefins and polyolefins joint venture between SCGC and GC in Thailand remains under feasibility study, with an update expected in the third quarter of 2026.



SCG Packaging (SCGP) reported a net profit of 3.87 billion baht and Adjusted Cash EBITDA of 10.47 billion baht as packaging demand recovered even as freight, energy and raw material costs rose amid the Middle East conflict.

Indonesian operations swung into profit on higher domestic sales volumes and better regional pricing, while Vietnam continued to benefit from economic growth and consumption.

The unit is expanding corrugated paper packaging capacity in southern Vietnam and has partnered with Kao Industrial (Thailand) on mono-material flexible packaging designed for easier recycling, alongside wider use of AI, machine learning and collaborative robots to improve production efficiency and quality control.



Bracing for a harder second half

SCG expects the second half of 2026 to be more difficult than the first, citing the risk of escalating geopolitical conflict, intensifying price competition, and inflationary pressure from food and energy costs that could persist into next year.

Even so, Thammasak told the press conference that the group remains confident full-year Adjusted Cash EBITDA will exceed 2025 levels, and that continued execution of its restructuring, regional and low-carbon strategies will deliver a lasting "step change" in competitiveness.

Looking to 2027, SCG expects several of its transformation initiatives to reach completion, including the ethane feedstock project in Vietnam and new strategic partnerships, alongside further restructuring and expanded use of robotics and AI — positioning the group, it says, to handle whatever volatility comes next.

