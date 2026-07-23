SCG Sees on ASEAN as Low-Carbon Economy's Next Hub

SCG's Thammasak Sethaudom says pairing energy security with competitiveness can turn ASEAN into a hub for the low-carbon economy.

Carbon neutrality should be treated as a driver of business competitiveness rather than a compliance exercise, according to Thammasak Sethaudom, president and CEO of Thai industrial conglomerate SCG, who used a panel at the Nikkei Asia Forum APAC 2026 to explain how the company's strategy is built around three interconnected priorities: energy security, economic competitiveness and sustainability.

Speaking on a panel titled "Future of Mobility and Pathway to Carbon Neutrality" — alongside Joanne Xu of DiDi Global, Louis Liu of GAC International Thailand, and Masahiko Maeda, Toyota's CEO for the Asia region — Thammasak argued that recent disruption to global shipping routes, including the Strait of Hormuz crisis and Red Sea attacks, was not a temporary shock but a structural shift with implications stretching well beyond this decade.

"In our opinion, this is going to be a change that will have a lasting effect for the next 10 to 20 years," he said. "If you look at that kind of horizon, you take advantage of it, align all the policy, investment, and align by that."



He said businesses could no longer weigh economic and security considerations in isolation.