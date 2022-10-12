New Tiger 1200 bikes a triumph for adventure, fun and safety on Thai roads
Thai adventure buffs, who enjoy riding powerful big bikes to visit the provinces, have a choice of two new, powerful models from Triumph Thailand.
The new models are designed to provide fun and comfortable rides with safer technologies.
The two new models, Tiger 1200 Rally Pro and Tiger 1200 Rally Explorer, have bigger fuel tanks to facilitate longer rides, packed with more horse power (hp) for fun rides while the lighter chassis enables easier handling.
Best of all, bikers can have fun riding the new Tiger 1200 series in any road condition because the Tiger 1200 has been designed to set a new benchmark for road and off-road adventure, thanks to a major reduction in weight, an all-new lightweight chassis, a class-leading specification of equipment and all-new rider ergonomics.
The new Tiger 1200 is reportedly designed to directly challenge BMW/R1250 GS. Critics believe Triumph has done a good job with the new series.
The new Tiger 1200 has 14hp more than the GS and is about 16.7 kilograms lighter.
According to Triumph Thailand, the new Tiger 1200 is more than 25kg lighter than the previous generation and up to 17kg lighter than “the closet shaft drive competition”.
Building on the previous generation’s strengths, including its practical shaft drive set-up and its great long-distance comfort, plus the triple engine platform which suits touring so well, the new Tiger line-up introduces a new generation of T-plane triple engine and advanced technology.
Designed to deliver all the advantages that have made the Triumph Tiger 900 so successful in the middleweight category, the new T-plane triple crank brings the best of both worlds, with the low-down tractability of a twin at the bottom end, making it great off-road.
The new 1160cc engine brings a major step up in performance with 150PS (hp) peak power at 9,000rpm, 9PS up on the previous generation. Triumph believes the new Tiger 1200 is the most powerful shaft drive motorcycle in the class because of the new engine. The torque is also significantly higher than the previous generation, with 130Nm of peak torque at 7,000rpm, 8Nm up on the previous engine.
In addition to the step-up in power and torque, the new engine also brings improved acceleration and a much more responsive and exciting character, where the uneven firing interval gives an excellent feel and tractability at the bottom end. This is combined with the really strong triple power and torque delivery all the way through the rev range.
A further enhancement to comfort is provided by the new easily adjustable screen, with a simple one-handed adjustment mechanism, plus new aero-screen diffusers that deflect the wind off both the rider and pillion.
The handlebar position has been optimised to suit each model in the Tiger 1200 range, contributing to the bike’s improved agility and ensuring great rider comfort. These are 20mm wider than the previous generation for improved off-road control. On the Rally Explorer, the handlebars are 16mm higher than the other models in the line-up to deliver an even more commanding position. The foot peg positions have also been refined to deliver the optimum rider comfort and control for each model.
All models within the Tiger 1200 line-up have an extensive level of protection for a more secure and comfortable ride: handguards are standard for both models, and aluminium sump guard is a standard fit for the Rally Pro and Rally Explorer.
The new generation also comes with a host of advanced features designed to enhance the ride and deliver a step up in safety, comfort and control.
The Rally Explorer exclusively features the all-new Triumph Blind Spot Radar system, developed in partnership with Continental, which delivers two key safety features: Blind Spot Assist uses a rear-facing radar to let the rider know when another vehicle is in their blind spot, and Lane Change Assist, which gives a more prominent warning if the rider indicates to change lane and there is a vehicle approaching.
Both models come with six riding modes to choose from to suit the riding conditions, which are: road, rain, sport, rider-configurable, off-road, and off-road pro.
The new two models are now available from Triumph Thailand.