New Tiger 1200 bikes a triumph for adventure, fun and safety on Thai roads

Designed to deliver all the advantages that have made the Triumph Tiger 900 so successful in the middleweight category, the new T-plane triple crank brings the best of both worlds, with the low-down tractability of a twin at the bottom end, making it great off-road.

The new 1160cc engine brings a major step up in performance with 150PS (hp) peak power at 9,000rpm, 9PS up on the previous generation. Triumph believes the new Tiger 1200 is the most powerful shaft drive motorcycle in the class because of the new engine. The torque is also significantly higher than the previous generation, with 130Nm of peak torque at 7,000rpm, 8Nm up on the previous engine.

In addition to the step-up in power and torque, the new engine also brings improved acceleration and a much more responsive and exciting character, where the uneven firing interval gives an excellent feel and tractability at the bottom end. This is combined with the really strong triple power and torque delivery all the way through the rev range.

A further enhancement to comfort is provided by the new easily adjustable screen, with a simple one-handed adjustment mechanism, plus new aero-screen diffusers that deflect the wind off both the rider and pillion.

The handlebar position has been optimised to suit each model in the Tiger 1200 range, contributing to the bike’s improved agility and ensuring great rider comfort. These are 20mm wider than the previous generation for improved off-road control. On the Rally Explorer, the handlebars are 16mm higher than the other models in the line-up to deliver an even more commanding position. The foot peg positions have also been refined to deliver the optimum rider comfort and control for each model.

All models within the Tiger 1200 line-up have an extensive level of protection for a more secure and comfortable ride: handguards are standard for both models, and aluminium sump guard is a standard fit for the Rally Pro and Rally Explorer.

The new generation also comes with a host of advanced features designed to enhance the ride and deliver a step up in safety, comfort and control.

The Rally Explorer exclusively features the all-new Triumph Blind Spot Radar system, developed in partnership with Continental, which delivers two key safety features: Blind Spot Assist uses a rear-facing radar to let the rider know when another vehicle is in their blind spot, and Lane Change Assist, which gives a more prominent warning if the rider indicates to change lane and there is a vehicle approaching.

Both models come with six riding modes to choose from to suit the riding conditions, which are: road, rain, sport, rider-configurable, off-road, and off-road pro.

The new two models are now available from Triumph Thailand.