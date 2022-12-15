Hyundai hints at joining the fray next year in Thailand’s growing EV market

Hyundai sent the message by showing its Ioniq 6 mid-size BEV sedan at the Thailand International Motor Expo that ended on December 12.

It was the first time that Hyundai had put on show Ioniq 6 in an Asian market. The Ioniq 6 was unveiled at the 2022 Busan International Motor Show in South Korea. Last month, IONIQ 6 achieved the highest overall rating in the New Car Assessment Programme, including adult occupant protection, child occupant protection, pedestrian protection, and safety assistance systems.

During the motor expo, Hyundai also confirmed it would from next year do its own marketing in Thailand via Hyundai Motor (Thailand)'s subsidiary instead of Sojitz (Thailand) Co Ltd that has been distributing Hyundai vehicles in Thailand during the past 15 years.