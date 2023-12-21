Auto sales surge in final up-curve of the year

The surge in electric vehicle (EV) sales in late 2023 included a remarkable 875.98% jump in November. Meanwhile, the export market also saw growth driven by the favourable economic conditions of trading partners.

In contrast, the domestic market contracted due to tightened credit policies by financial institutions.

Production

Overall, car production slightly decreased within the country while overall car sales contracted, according to The Automotive Industry Group of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI).

While overall car sales have contracted, the electric vehicle (EV) sector has experienced robust growth, mirroring the expanding export market.