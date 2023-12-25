Japanese automakers interested in setting up EV plants in Thailand

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has indicated the government will prioritise supporting the Thai-Japanese automotive industry, collaborating with Japanese car manufacturers to facilitate the transition from gasoline-powered cars to electric vehicles. This collaboration aims to encourage increased investments in Thailand and propel the country into becoming a primary hub for manufacturing electric vehicles in the ASEAN region, according to government spokesman Chai Watcharong,

During the ASEAN-Japan meeting from December 14-18 of this year, the Prime Minister engaged in discussions with seven major Japanese automotive companies. The Thailand Board of Investment (BOI) subsequently indicated that within five years, four Japanese automotive companies would be ready to expand production of EVs in Thailand, with a total investment of approximately 150 billion baht. The BOI named these companies as Toyota with 50 billion baht, Honda with 50 billion, Isuzu with 30 billion, and Mitsubishi with 20 billion. Some companies plan to commence electric pickup production within the next 2-3 years.