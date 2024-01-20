Thailand's electrical vehicle registrations surge 380% in 2023

The Electric Vehicle Association of Thailand (EVAT) released a summary of the EV landscape, showcasing significant growth and a promising future for electric mobility in the country.

New registrations for Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs), particularly electric cars, reached 76,366 units in 2023, marking a substantial increase from 9,678 units in the previous year. Overall new registrations for EVs of various types surged to 100,219 units in 2023, demonstrating a growth of 380% compared to the 20,816 units registered in 2022.

The breakdown of new registrations for different types of electric vehicles in 2023:

BEV cars: 76,366 units

BEV motorcycles: 21,927 units

BEV passenger vehicles: 1,218 units

BEV tuk-tuk: 432 units

BEV trucks: 276 units

The BEV category experienced significant growth, increasing from 32,081 units in 2022 to 131,856 units in 2023, representing a remarkable 311% growth. This growth spanned all types of EVs, the association said.