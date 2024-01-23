BYD investing in smart features to aid growth

Wang Chuanfu, chairman and president of BYD, announced the plan last week when he unveiled the company's smart vehicle strategy. He didn't specify a time frame for the investment or provide more details.

At the same event, BYD launched its smart car system, called Xuanji, saying that it serves as its vehicle's brain and neural system. Coupled with sensors and other hardware, it enables vehicles to perceive, decide, control and execute.

"Smart vehicles are much more than smart onboard features and smart driving," said Wang.

The company said this latest progress is the result of its independent research and development strength and its solid foundation in electrification, which is the basis of smart vehicles.