Yamaha marks 60 years in Thailand with limited edition of 999 Finos
Yamaha is launching a limited edition of 999 Fino motorcycles to mark 60 years of business in Thailand. Available from February, the "Yamaha Fino Final Edition" machines will be priced 3,200 baht higher than the 47,700-baht retail price of ordinary Finos.
Each bike will come with a licence plate number between 001 and 999, while those with “auspicious” numbers will be auctioned off. Profits from sales of the limited-edition bikes will help fund the purchase of 10,000 helmets to be donated to children.
"Yamaha has had a vital role in Thai society over the past 60 years," said Thai Yamaha Motor executive chairman, Pongsathorn Auamongkolchai.
The company is marking its 60th anniversary with various activities under a campaign dubbed "Good to see you”.
A total of 1.87 million new motorcycles were registered in Thailand last year. Of them, 269,682 vehicles were produced by Yamaha, accounting for a 14.4% market share.
Newly registered motorcycles are expected to drop to 1.71 million vehicles this year due to economic volatility and rising household debt.
However, Yamaha has targeted boosting its market share in Thailand to 16.4% this year.