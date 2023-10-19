Government starts countdown to OR Thailand Grand Prix 2023

Tourism and Sports Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol said the ministry would provide full support to ensure the OR Thailand Grand Prix 2023 would be the best MotoGP ever and thrill race fans around the world. The event would also demonstrate the capability of Thais to host major international sporting events.

“Sports tourism is one of the key strategies to promote our economy, culture and society. It is a soft power to attract foreign visitors and encourage young people who are passionate about motorsport to develop their skills as professional athletes in the future,” Sudawan said.

Buriram Governor Naruecha Kosasirilize said that the province has collaborated with all the relevant sectors as well as the media to prepare for the event including arranging land transportation, ensuring the airport can accommodate charter flights from abroad, as well as putting in place parking areas as well as police officers and volunteers to ensure safety around the clock. Millions of English-speaking members of the “Ask Me” team will be on hand to welcome and assist international tourists.

Besides the Sports Authority of Thailand and Buriram Province, major sponsors are the Tourism Authority of Thailand, the Department of Land Transport, PTT Oil and Retail Business (OR), Dhospaak, Thai Honda, Thai Yamaha Motor, Toyota Motor Thailand, and Motore Italiano.

The new trophy for the MotoGP Thailand 2023 championship was also officially unveiled at the launch event. Inspired by the phenomenon that sees the sun shining through the 15 doors of Prasat Hin Phanom Rung in Buriram, the precious trophy has been designed with an elegant golden theme.