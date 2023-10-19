Government starts countdown to OR Thailand Grand Prix 2023
• The world's greatest motorcycle racing competition to be held in Thailand. Live broadcast to over 200 countries worldwide will reach more than 800 million households. Race is considered a soft power to promote Thailand and boost economy. The dazzling trophy inspired by Prasat Phanom Rung.
The Tourism and Sports Ministry, the Sports Authority of Thailand along with public and private organizations have officially launched the countdown to the “OR Thailand Grand Prix 2023” and unveiled the new trophy for the 2023 race. The Grand Prix is being held at Chang International Circuit in Buriram Province between October 27 and 28, 2023 and will be broadcast live to more than 800 million viewers in 200 countries.
Tourism and Sports Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol said the ministry would provide full support to ensure the OR Thailand Grand Prix 2023 would be the best MotoGP ever and thrill race fans around the world. The event would also demonstrate the capability of Thais to host major international sporting events.
“Sports tourism is one of the key strategies to promote our economy, culture and society. It is a soft power to attract foreign visitors and encourage young people who are passionate about motorsport to develop their skills as professional athletes in the future,” Sudawan said.
Buriram Governor Naruecha Kosasirilize said that the province has collaborated with all the relevant sectors as well as the media to prepare for the event including arranging land transportation, ensuring the airport can accommodate charter flights from abroad, as well as putting in place parking areas as well as police officers and volunteers to ensure safety around the clock. Millions of English-speaking members of the “Ask Me” team will be on hand to welcome and assist international tourists.
Besides the Sports Authority of Thailand and Buriram Province, major sponsors are the Tourism Authority of Thailand, the Department of Land Transport, PTT Oil and Retail Business (OR), Dhospaak, Thai Honda, Thai Yamaha Motor, Toyota Motor Thailand, and Motore Italiano.
The new trophy for the MotoGP Thailand 2023 championship was also officially unveiled at the launch event. Inspired by the phenomenon that sees the sun shining through the 15 doors of Prasat Hin Phanom Rung in Buriram, the precious trophy has been designed with an elegant golden theme.
OR’s president Suchat Ramarch noted that OR has been a major sponsor of MotoGP racing in the country for the past 3 years and has created activities to welcome tourists from around the world. This year, OR has prepared special activities and privileges for international visitors including the expanded OR Pavilion and special prices for various products such as PTT Lubricants, FIT Auto and an exclusive MotoGP Limited Edition collection available at the Pavilion and Welcome Zone.
In addition, visitors can enjoy live streaming via a big screen and a variety of delicious food and drinks from Café Amazon, Texas Chicken, and Ohkajhu organic dishes. A highlight is the xplORe Booth, which is offering a range of activities and the chance to win many prizes.
The OR Thailand Grand Prix Expo will be held over the 3 days of the event, allowing all ticket holders free access to the activity zone of Chang International Circuit where they can enjoy concerts, Thai boxing, an array of delectable foods, and shop for famous local products. Race fans can also visit the pavilions of various private organisations and buy motorcycle products/accessories and souvenirs from over 100 shops as well as take part in a Meet & Greet with MotoGP riders.
Suchat explained that OR is determined to promote sports tourism, which will help stimulate the country's tourism and economic growth.
The OR Thailand Grand Prix also generates income for Buriram and neighbouring provinces while allowing Thais to experience the world motorcycle championship and encouraging Thai riders to enhance their skills and step up to the global stage.
"OR expects that the OR Thailand Grand Prix 2023 will be another historic event for Thailand. We promise fans will be thrilled by the MotoGP's great moments," said Suchat.
Fans can purchase tickets at Counter Service via All Ticket at 7-Eleven stores nationwide or at the Allticket booth, Chang International Circuit. For more information, please visit the Chang Circuit Buriram facebook page.